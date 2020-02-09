Here is Justin Bieber, who plays “Yummy” in “Saturday Night Live”

Justin Bieber has returned Saturday night live to play a stripped down version of his latest single “Yummy”. You can see the next moment.

On his third visit to the popular US program, he delivered an acoustic version of the song – his first, which was released from the upcoming album “Changes”.

Bieber later returned to the stage to perform his latest single “Intentions” and was initially supported by Migos employee Quavo.

Bieber was last seen on the show in 2013. You can see his latest appearances below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9DBJsXtays (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiJmC_kqXJ8 (/ embed)

When it was released, Bieber’s collaboration with Quavo was accompanied by a heartwarming video in which the couple supports vulnerable women and children in Los Angeles.

In collaboration with the nonprofit organization Alexandria House in LA, the clip tells the story of several women who work for the organization and support others as they tackle the homelessness threat and the struggle for stability for their families.

Each volunteer tells their own story before Bieber and Quavo are seen being with Alexandra House families as they move from “emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent living”.

In addition to the video, Bieber also launched a $ 200,000 fund to help families at Alexandria House.

Earlier this week (February 6) Bieber announced details of an intimate London show next week.

Bieber celebrates the release of his new album with a small show at Indigo at The O2 in London on February 11th.

The exclusive fan event was called “Evening with Justin with acoustic songs and questions and answers”.