Here is Miley Cyrus Twerking To That Cardi B Coronavirus Remix

As DJ iMarkkeyz‘s Cardi B coronavirus remix continues to advise, encourage and excite eardrums throughout the globe, it’s officially obtained just one new stan: Miley Cyrus just lately shared a fan’s edit of her twerking to the remix.

“@iamcardib x coronavirus,” she captioned the Instagram story, under. “BIG MOOD” A temper in truth.

If you experienced told me this time last 12 months I’d be viewing Miley Cyrus twerking to a remix of Cardi B speaking about a all over the world pandemic that would ultimately pressure many of us into self-isolation, I would’ve told you to go fuck on your own. Alas, here we are.

Miley and new beau Cody Simpson seem to be fans of the remix both way, putting up this video clip a pair days back again.

In cased you skipped it, DJ iMarkkeyz‘s “Coronavirus Remix” has unknowingly cemented itself as the literal anthem to the pandemic, reaching #1 in Bulgaria, Egypt and Brazil, the major 10 in the US and #60 in Australia. What a time.

A pair times back again, Cardi agreed with DJ iMarkkeyz‘s sentiment that the song’s earnings would be donated to those financially affected by the pandemic. “YES !THATS WHAT WE Going TO DO !,” she tweeted. “Keep in intellect you don’t get your money correct absent …but even months from now there would be households with fiscal challenges for getting laid off because of to the virus .We will Donate !”

So, you know what that means…

Stream. This. Masterpiece.

