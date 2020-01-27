Here is the full list of 2020 Grammy Awards winners and losers

It’s the night of the music industry (well, day of the days for us) – yes, the Grammy Awards for 2020 have got around – and the crème de la crème of the global music community is praised and recognized. Here is your list of the big winners who look forward to being nominated and clapped politely by the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

With Lizzo with the most nominations (impressive eight nods), Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish up to six awards and eyes on such as Lana Del Rey. Ariana Grande. Bon IverIt’s going to be a pretty big night, musically tracing the past 12 months.

A few of the awards were given before the big ceremony with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, began. FINNEAS. Vampire Weekend. The chemical brothers, Lil Nas X and TOOL among the winners.

Nipsey Hussle has also received a posthumous award for “Best Rap Performance” for his work on “Racks In The Middle” Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy,

In short, here is your list of 2020 Grammy Awards winners and gracefully clapping losers. We’ll update this list as soon as the little gold gramophones are handed out.

2020 Grammy Awards winner list

Record of the year

Hey Ma – Bon Iver

Bad guy – Billie Eilish

7 rings – Ariana Grande

Hard place – YOU

Talk – Khalid

Altstadtstrasse – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

The truth hurts – Lizzo

Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish

Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande

I used to know her – YOU

7-Lil Nas X

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father of the bride – vampire weekend

Song of the year

Always remember us like that – Lady Gaga

Bad guy – Billie Eilish

Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker

Hard place – YOU

Lovers – Taylor Swift

Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey

Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi

The truth hurts – Lizzo

Best new artist

Black cougars

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the bangas

Yola

Best rap album

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I am> I was – 21 Savage

Igor – Tyler, the creator

The lost boy – YBN Cordae

Best rap / sung performance

Higher – DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Drain too much – Lil Baby & Gunna

Panini – Lil Nas X

Ballin – Mustard Feat. Roddy Ricch

The London – Young Thug Feat. J. Cole & amp; Travis Scott

Best country duo / group performance

Brand new man – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

I don’t remember myself (before you) – brothers Osborne

Speechless – Dan + Shay

The Daughters – Small Big City

General – Maren Morris Feat. Brandi Carlile

Best pop solo performance

Mind – Beyonce

Bad guy – Billie Eilish

7 rings – Ariana Grande

You need to calm down – Taylor Swift

WINNERS: Truth hurts – Lizzo

Best comedy album

Quality time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

At the moment – Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle

Best music video

We have to try – The Chemical Brothers

This country – Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane – FKA branches

I’m glad he’s gone – Tove Lo

WINNERS: Old Town Road (official film) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best music film

Remember my name

Birth of the cool

Shangri-La

Anima

WINNER: Homecoming (Beyoncé)

Best pop duo / group performance

Freund – Ariana Grande & social house

Sucker – Jonas Brothers

Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

WINNERS: Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album

Si – Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

A legendary Christmas party – John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand

WINNERS: Look now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best pop vocal album

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyonce

Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lovers – Taylor Swift

WINNERS: If we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Best dance recording

Linked – bonobo

Piece of your heart – Meduza Feat. Good boys

Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol

Midnight, Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize Feat. Ty Dolla sign

WINNER: I have to keep going – The Chemical Brothers

Best dance / electronic album

LP5 apparatus

Hello, this is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume

Comfort – Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather – Tycho

WINNERS: No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

Best contemporary instrumental album

Ancestor recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation – Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana

Increase – salad

WINNERS: Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best rock performance

Pretty Waste – Bones UK

Repeated story – Brittany Howard

Woman – Karen O and Danger Mouse

Too bad, rival sons

WINNERS: This Country – Gary Clark Jr.

Best metal performance

Astorlus – The Big Octopus – Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi

Humanicide – Angel of Death

Bend – I win

Unleashed – Killswitch Engage

WINNER: 7empest – Tool

Best rock song

Fear Inoculum – tool

Give it a try – The 1975

Harmony Hall – vampire weekend

Repeated story – Brittany Howard

WINNERS: This Country – Gary Clark Jr.

Best rock album

Amo – Bring me the horizon

In the end – the cranberries

Trauma – I win

Wild roots – rival sons

WINNERS: Social Cues – Cage the Elephant

Best alternative music album

U.F.O.F. – Big thief

Take shape – James Blake

I, I – Bon Iver

Anima – Thom Yorke

WINNERS: Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Best R&B performance

Kind regards, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could have been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller

That’s exactly how I feel – Lizzo Feat. Gucci Mane

Throw a few Mo – Lucky Daye

WINNER: Come home – Anderson .Paak Feat. André 3000

Best traditional R&B performance

Time Today – BJ The Chicago Kid

Constant love – India.Aria

Real games – Lucky Daye

Built for love – PJ Morton Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

WINNERS: Jerome – Lizzo

Best R&B song

Could have been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller

Now look at me – Emily King

No Instructions – Chris Brown Feat. drake

Throw a few Mo-Lucky Daye

WINNERS: Sayso – PJ Morton Feat. JoJo

Best urban contemporary album

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – Nao

Being human in public – Jessie Reyez

WINNER: Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Best R&B album

1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted – Happy Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

WINNER: Ventura – Anderson .Paak

Best rapper performance

Middle child – J. Cole

Suge – DaBaby

Down Bad – Dreamville Feat. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

Impact – Offset Feat. Cardi B

WINNERS: Racks in the middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best rap song

Bad idea – YBN Cordae Feat. Chance the rapper

Golden Roses – Rick Ross Feat. drake

Racks in the middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Suge – DaBaby

WINNERS: Lot – 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole

Best country solo performance

All Your’n – Tyler Childers

Girl is not going anywhere – Ashley McBryde

God’s Land – Blake Shelton

Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker

WINNER: Ride me home – Willie Nelson

Best country song

Girl doesn’t go anywhere – Miranda Lambert

Some of it – Eric Church

Speechless – Dan + Shay

WINNER: Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker

Best country album

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Stronger than the truth – Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel – Annie’s Pistol

Midpoint Street – Thomas Rhett

WINNER: While I’m livin – Tanya Tucker

Best New Age album

Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone

Tribute to Kindness – David Darling

Verve – Sebastian Plano

Deva – Deva Premal

WINNER: Wings – Peter Kater

Best improvised jazz solo

Elsewhere – Melissa Aldana, soloist

Tomorrow is the question – Julian Lage, soloist

The Windup – Branford Marsalis, soloist

Sightseeing – Christian McBride, soloist

WINNERS: Sozinho – Randy Brecker, soloist

Best jazz vocal album

Thirsty spirit – Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn

Alone together – Catherine Russell

Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band

WINNERS: 12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding

Best jazz instrumental album

In the key of the universe – Joey DeFrancesco

The secret between the shadow and the soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBrides New Jawn – Christian McBride

Whatever – Joshua Redman Quartet

WINNERS: Find Gabriel – Brad Mehldau

Best big jazz ensemble album

Triple helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dance in the nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hidden, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

WINNERS: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz album

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz in the Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib – David Sánchez

Sonero: The music of Ismael Rivera – Miguel Zenón

WINNERS: Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best gospel performance / song

Talkin ‘Bout Jesus – Gloria Gaynor Feat. Yolanda Adams

See the light – Travis Greene Feat. Jekalyn Carr

Speak the Name – Koryn Hawthorne Feat. Natalie Grant

This is a movie (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

WINNERS: Love theory – Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music performance / song

Jesus Only – Casting Crowns

I haven’t seen it yet – Danny Gokey

God is not done with you (single version) – Tauren Wells

Rescue story – Zach Williams

WINNERS: God only knows – for King & Country & Dolly Parton

Best gospel album

Goshen – Donald Lawrence presents the tri-city singers

Tunnelblick – Gene Moore

Make yourself comfortable here – William Murphy

Something is happening! A Christmas album – CeCe Winans

WINNERS: Long live love – Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music album

I know a ghost powder

I haven’t seen it yet – Danny Gokey

The elements – TobyMac

Holy Roar – Chris Tomlin

WINNERS: Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY

Best Roots Gospel album

Deeper roots: where the bluegrass grows – Steven Curtis Chapman

Deep oceans – Joseph Habedank

His name is Jesus – Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) – Jerry Salley, Producer

WINNERS: Testimony – Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop album

Vida – Luis Fonsi

11:11 – Maluma

Montaner – Ricardo Montaner

Fantasy – Sebastian Yatra

WINNERS: #ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

X 100Pre – Bad Bunny

Oasis – J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Indestructible – Flor De Toloache

Almadura – iLe

WINNERS: El Mal Querer – Rosalia

Best regional Mexican album (including Tejano)

Caminado – Joss Favela

Percepcion – Intocable

Poco A Poco – La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario – Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

WINNERS: De Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos

Best tropical Latin album

Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela – Vicente Garcia

Literally – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

RELATED WINNER: Opus – Marc Anthony

TIED WINNER: A journey through Cuban music – Aymée Nuviola

Best performance from American Roots

Vaterberg – Calexico and Iron & Wine

I’m on my way – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Call my name – I’m with her

Distant view – Yola

WINNER: Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles

Best American roots song

Black Myself – Our local daughters

Crossing to Jerusalem – Rosanne Cash

Distant view – Yola

I no longer want to ride on rails – Vince Gill |

WINNER: Name my name – I’m with her

Best Americana album

Years to Burn – Calexico and Iron & Wine

Who are you now – Madison Cunningham

Tales of America – J.S. Ondara

Go through fire – Yola

WINNERS: Oklahoma – Keb Mo

Best bluegrass album

Live in Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Effort, tears & anger – The Po ’Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Travelers – Missy Raines

If you can’t stand the heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

WINNERS: Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland

Best traditional blues album

Kingfish Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Sitting on the blues – Bobby Rush

Baby, please come home – Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular class – Jontavious Willis

WINNERS: Big, Dark & ​​Good Looking – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best contemporary blues album

Poison & Faith – Larkin Poe

Brighter Days – Robert Randolph & the family band

Someone save me – Sugaray Rayford

Continue on Southern Avenue

WINNERS: This Country – Gary Clark Jr.

Best folk album

My best work so far – Andrew Bird

Rearrange my heart – Che Apalache

Evening machines – Gregory Alan Isakov

Veranda – Joy Williams

WINNERS: Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best regional roots music album

Kalawai’Anui – Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs – Northern Cree

Recorded at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2019 – Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby – Various artists

WINNER: Good time – Ranky Tanky

Best reggae album

How I am – Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics – Smart & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass manipulation – steel impulse

To do more – Third world

Winner: Rapture – Koffee

Best World Music album

Gece – Altin Gün

What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest under the direction of Jules Buckley

African giant – Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spectral Quartet

WINNERS: Celia – Angelique Kidjo

Best music album for kids

Fly up! – Caspar baby pants

I love rainy days – Daniel Tashian

Love – Alphabet Rocker

Winterland – The Okee Dokee brothers

WINNER: Ageless songs for The Child Archetype – Jon Samson

Best spoken album

Beastie Boys Book – Various Artists

I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a double cancer survivor – Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Besserwisser – John Waters

Sekou Andrews & String Theory – Sekou Andrews & String Theory

WINNERS: Become – Michelle Obama

Best music theater album

Isn’t too proud: the life and times of temptation

Moulin Rouge! The musical

The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites

Oklahoma!

Winner: Hadestown

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood

rocket Man

Spider-Man: In the spider verse

WINNERS: A star is born

Best Score soundtrack for visual media

Avengers: Endgame

Game Of Thrones: Season 8

The Lion King

Mary Poppins returns

WINNER: Chernobyl

Best song for visual media

“The Ballad of the Lonely Cowboy”, from: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies” by Dumplin

“Sprit”, from: The Lion King

“Suspirium”, from: Suspiria

WINNER: “I will never love again” (film version), From: A star is born

Best instrumental composition

Start again – Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band

Crucible for the crisis – Brian Lynch Big Band

Love, a beautiful force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

Walkin ’Funny – Christian McBride

WINNERS: Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Symphonic Suite – John Williams

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

Blue sky – Kris Bowers

Hedwig’s theme – Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams

La Novena – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra

Love, a beautiful force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

WINNERS: Moon River – Jacob Collier

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

Jolene, – Sara Gazarek

Marry me a little – Cyrille Aimée

Over the rainbow (Trisha Yearwood)

12 little spells (thoracic spine) – Esperanza Spalding

WINNERS: All Night Long – Jacob Collier Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest

Best recording package

Anonimas & Resilientes

Hold this tiger

I i

Intellexuell

WINNER: Chris Cornell

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition package

Anima

Gold in the brass age

1963: New directions

The radio recordings 1939-1945

WINNERS: Woodstock: Back to the garden – The archive for the final 50th anniversary

Best album notes

The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, Notes Writer of the Album (Various Artists)

The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, Note Writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, note writer (Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, note writer (Pete Seeger)

WINNERS: Stax ’68: A Memphis story, Steve Greenberg, album writer (Various Artists)

Best historical album

The Girl from Chicaksaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters – Bobbie Gentry

The big comeback: Horowitz In Carnegie Hall Robert Russ-Vladimir Horowitz

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 – Various Artists

Woodstock: Back to the garden – The final archive for the 50th anniversary – Various artists

WINNERS: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Pete Seeger

Best engineered album, not classic

All of these things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai, Chris Shaggy Ascher, Jaycen Joshua and David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, master technician (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow, Paul Butler and Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, master technician (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane and Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, master technician (Emily King)

WINNERS: If we all fall asleep, where do we go? Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, master technician (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the year, not classic

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Ricky Reed

WINNER: Finneas

Best remix recording

“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix)”, Wuki, Remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix)”, Lincoln Barrett, Remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix)”, Luc Bradford, Remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)”, David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, Remixers (Marie Davidson)

WINNERS: “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)

Best immersive audio album

Chain release – yacht

Kverndokk: Smyphonic Dances – Ken David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra organ – Jan Kraybill

The Redeemer – bad thinking

WINNERS: Lux – Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor

Best engineered album, classic

Aequa – Anna Throvaldsdottir – International Contemporary Ensemble

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 – Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio – Hermitage Piano Trio

Wolfe: Fire in my mouth – Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, New York Youth Choir and New York Philharmonic

WINNERS: Riley: Sun Rings – Kronos Quartet

Producer of the year, classic

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh

Best orchestral performance

Brucker, 9th Symphony, Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Billy the Child; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Transatlantic, Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Weiberg: Symphonies No. 2 and 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

WINNERS: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best opera recording

Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare and Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Royal Opera House Orchestra)

Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman and Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Dutch Philharmonic; Choir of the Dutch National Opera)

Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim and Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja

WINNER: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Choir)

Best choir performance

Boyle: Voyages, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Hope for Love, Craig Hella Johnson, Conductor (Conspirare)

Sander: The divine liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

Smith, K.: The Arch in Heaven, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

WINNERS: Durufle: Complete Chroral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best chamber music / small ensemble performance

Cerrone, The Pieces That Fall to Earth, Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

Freedom and Belief, PUBLIQuartet

Perpetulum, Third Coast Percussion

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio

WINNERS: Shaw Orange, Attacca Quartet

Best classic instrumental solo

“The Berlin Recital”, Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto”, Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“The Orchestra Organ”, Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, concerto for violin”, Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

WINNER: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite ”, Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best classic solo vocal album

Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by György Kurtag, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Sky music, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, Ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner Songs Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, companion

A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

WINNERS: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and

Craig Terry, companion (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best classic compendium

American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 “Heichalos”; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Meltzer: songs and structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

Saariaho: True Fire; trans; Ciel D’Hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

WINNERS: The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best classic composition

Berme: Migration series for jazz ensemble & orchestra, Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz)

Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D major, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

Norman: Sustain, Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shaw: Orange, Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth, Julia Wolfe, composer

WINNERS: Higdon: harp concert, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

