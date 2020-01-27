Here is the full list of 2020 Grammy Awards winners and losers

It’s the night of the music industry (well, day of the days for us) – yes, the Grammy Awards for 2020 have got around – and the crème de la crème of the global music community is praised and recognized. Here is your list of the big winners who look forward to being nominated and clapped politely by the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
With Lizzo with the most nominations (impressive eight nods), Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish up to six awards and eyes on such as Lana Del Rey. Ariana Grande. Bon IverIt’s going to be a pretty big night, musically tracing the past 12 months.
A few of the awards were given before the big ceremony with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, began. FINNEAS. Vampire Weekend. The chemical brothers, Lil Nas X and TOOL among the winners.
Nipsey Hussle has also received a posthumous award for “Best Rap Performance” for his work on “Racks In The Middle” Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy,
In short, here is your list of 2020 Grammy Awards winners and gracefully clapping losers. We’ll update this list as soon as the little gold gramophones are handed out.
2020 Grammy Awards winner list
Record of the year
Hey Ma – Bon Iver
Bad guy – Billie Eilish
7 rings – Ariana Grande
Hard place – YOU
Talk – Khalid
Altstadtstrasse – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
The truth hurts – Lizzo
Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year
I, I – Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish
Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande
I used to know her – YOU
7-Lil Nas X
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Father of the bride – vampire weekend
Song of the year
Always remember us like that – Lady Gaga
Bad guy – Billie Eilish
Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker
Hard place – YOU
Lovers – Taylor Swift
Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi
The truth hurts – Lizzo
Best new artist
Black cougars
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the bangas
Yola
Best rap album
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
I am> I was – 21 Savage
Igor – Tyler, the creator
The lost boy – YBN Cordae
Best rap / sung performance
Higher – DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Drain too much – Lil Baby & Gunna
Panini – Lil Nas X
Ballin – Mustard Feat. Roddy Ricch
The London – Young Thug Feat. J. Cole & amp; Travis Scott
Best country duo / group performance
Brand new man – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
I don’t remember myself (before you) – brothers Osborne
Speechless – Dan + Shay
The Daughters – Small Big City
General – Maren Morris Feat. Brandi Carlile
Best pop solo performance
Mind – Beyonce
Bad guy – Billie Eilish
7 rings – Ariana Grande
You need to calm down – Taylor Swift
WINNERS: Truth hurts – Lizzo
Best comedy album
Quality time – Jim Gaffigan
Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres
At the moment – Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle
Best music video
We have to try – The Chemical Brothers
This country – Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane – FKA branches
I’m glad he’s gone – Tove Lo
WINNERS: Old Town Road (official film) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Best music film
Remember my name
Birth of the cool
Shangri-La
Anima
WINNER: Homecoming (Beyoncé)
Best pop duo / group performance
Freund – Ariana Grande & social house
Sucker – Jonas Brothers
Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
WINNERS: Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album
Si – Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
A legendary Christmas party – John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
WINNERS: Look now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best pop vocal album
The Lion King: The Gift – Beyonce
Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
Lovers – Taylor Swift
WINNERS: If we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish
Best dance recording
Linked – bonobo
Piece of your heart – Meduza Feat. Good boys
Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol
Midnight, Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize Feat. Ty Dolla sign
WINNER: I have to keep going – The Chemical Brothers
Best dance / electronic album
LP5 apparatus
Hello, this is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
Comfort – Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather – Tycho
WINNERS: No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
Best contemporary instrumental album
Ancestor recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation – Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
Increase – salad
WINNERS: Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best rock performance
Pretty Waste – Bones UK
Repeated story – Brittany Howard
Woman – Karen O and Danger Mouse
Too bad, rival sons
WINNERS: This Country – Gary Clark Jr.
Best metal performance
Astorlus – The Big Octopus – Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi
Humanicide – Angel of Death
Bend – I win
Unleashed – Killswitch Engage
WINNER: 7empest – Tool
Best rock song
Fear Inoculum – tool
Give it a try – The 1975
Harmony Hall – vampire weekend
Repeated story – Brittany Howard
WINNERS: This Country – Gary Clark Jr.
Best rock album
Amo – Bring me the horizon
In the end – the cranberries
Trauma – I win
Wild roots – rival sons
WINNERS: Social Cues – Cage the Elephant
Best alternative music album
U.F.O.F. – Big thief
Take shape – James Blake
I, I – Bon Iver
Anima – Thom Yorke
WINNERS: Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Best R&B performance
Kind regards, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could have been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller
That’s exactly how I feel – Lizzo Feat. Gucci Mane
Throw a few Mo – Lucky Daye
WINNER: Come home – Anderson .Paak Feat. André 3000
Best traditional R&B performance
Time Today – BJ The Chicago Kid
Constant love – India.Aria
Real games – Lucky Daye
Built for love – PJ Morton Feat. Jazmine Sullivan
WINNERS: Jerome – Lizzo
Best R&B song
Could have been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller
Now look at me – Emily King
No Instructions – Chris Brown Feat. drake
Throw a few Mo-Lucky Daye
WINNERS: Sayso – PJ Morton Feat. JoJo
Best urban contemporary album
Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn – Nao
Being human in public – Jessie Reyez
WINNER: Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Best R&B album
1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted – Happy Daye
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Paul – PJ Morton
WINNER: Ventura – Anderson .Paak
Best rapper performance
Middle child – J. Cole
Suge – DaBaby
Down Bad – Dreamville Feat. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
Impact – Offset Feat. Cardi B
WINNERS: Racks in the middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best rap song
Bad idea – YBN Cordae Feat. Chance the rapper
Golden Roses – Rick Ross Feat. drake
Racks in the middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Suge – DaBaby
WINNERS: Lot – 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole
Best country solo performance
All Your’n – Tyler Childers
Girl is not going anywhere – Ashley McBryde
God’s Land – Blake Shelton
Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker
WINNER: Ride me home – Willie Nelson
Best country song
Girl doesn’t go anywhere – Miranda Lambert
Some of it – Eric Church
Speechless – Dan + Shay
WINNER: Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker
Best country album
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Stronger than the truth – Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel – Annie’s Pistol
Midpoint Street – Thomas Rhett
WINNER: While I’m livin – Tanya Tucker
Best New Age album
Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone
Tribute to Kindness – David Darling
Verve – Sebastian Plano
Deva – Deva Premal
WINNER: Wings – Peter Kater
Best improvised jazz solo
Elsewhere – Melissa Aldana, soloist
Tomorrow is the question – Julian Lage, soloist
The Windup – Branford Marsalis, soloist
Sightseeing – Christian McBride, soloist
WINNERS: Sozinho – Randy Brecker, soloist
Best jazz vocal album
Thirsty spirit – Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn
Alone together – Catherine Russell
Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band
WINNERS: 12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding
Best jazz instrumental album
In the key of the universe – Joey DeFrancesco
The secret between the shadow and the soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBrides New Jawn – Christian McBride
Whatever – Joshua Redman Quartet
WINNERS: Find Gabriel – Brad Mehldau
Best big jazz ensemble album
Triple helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dance in the nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hidden, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
WINNERS: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz album
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz in the Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib – David Sánchez
Sonero: The music of Ismael Rivera – Miguel Zenón
WINNERS: Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best gospel performance / song
Talkin ‘Bout Jesus – Gloria Gaynor Feat. Yolanda Adams
See the light – Travis Greene Feat. Jekalyn Carr
Speak the Name – Koryn Hawthorne Feat. Natalie Grant
This is a movie (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
WINNERS: Love theory – Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music performance / song
Jesus Only – Casting Crowns
I haven’t seen it yet – Danny Gokey
God is not done with you (single version) – Tauren Wells
Rescue story – Zach Williams
WINNERS: God only knows – for King & Country & Dolly Parton
Best gospel album
Goshen – Donald Lawrence presents the tri-city singers
Tunnelblick – Gene Moore
Make yourself comfortable here – William Murphy
Something is happening! A Christmas album – CeCe Winans
WINNERS: Long live love – Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music album
I know a ghost powder
I haven’t seen it yet – Danny Gokey
The elements – TobyMac
Holy Roar – Chris Tomlin
WINNERS: Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY
Best Roots Gospel album
Deeper roots: where the bluegrass grows – Steven Curtis Chapman
Deep oceans – Joseph Habedank
His name is Jesus – Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) – Jerry Salley, Producer
WINNERS: Testimony – Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop album
Vida – Luis Fonsi
11:11 – Maluma
Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
Fantasy – Sebastian Yatra
WINNERS: #ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
X 100Pre – Bad Bunny
Oasis – J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Indestructible – Flor De Toloache
Almadura – iLe
WINNERS: El Mal Querer – Rosalia
Best regional Mexican album (including Tejano)
Caminado – Joss Favela
Percepcion – Intocable
Poco A Poco – La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario – Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
WINNERS: De Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos
Best tropical Latin album
Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela – Vicente Garcia
Literally – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
RELATED WINNER: Opus – Marc Anthony
TIED WINNER: A journey through Cuban music – Aymée Nuviola
Best performance from American Roots
Vaterberg – Calexico and Iron & Wine
I’m on my way – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Call my name – I’m with her
Distant view – Yola
WINNER: Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles
Best American roots song
Black Myself – Our local daughters
Crossing to Jerusalem – Rosanne Cash
Distant view – Yola
I no longer want to ride on rails – Vince Gill |
WINNER: Name my name – I’m with her
Best Americana album
Years to Burn – Calexico and Iron & Wine
Who are you now – Madison Cunningham
Tales of America – J.S. Ondara
Go through fire – Yola
WINNERS: Oklahoma – Keb Mo
Best bluegrass album
Live in Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Effort, tears & anger – The Po ’Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Travelers – Missy Raines
If you can’t stand the heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
WINNERS: Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album
Kingfish Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Sitting on the blues – Bobby Rush
Baby, please come home – Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular class – Jontavious Willis
WINNERS: Big, Dark & Good Looking – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best contemporary blues album
Poison & Faith – Larkin Poe
Brighter Days – Robert Randolph & the family band
Someone save me – Sugaray Rayford
Continue on Southern Avenue
WINNERS: This Country – Gary Clark Jr.
Best folk album
My best work so far – Andrew Bird
Rearrange my heart – Che Apalache
Evening machines – Gregory Alan Isakov
Veranda – Joy Williams
WINNERS: Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best regional roots music album
Kalawai’Anui – Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs – Northern Cree
Recorded at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2019 – Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby – Various artists
WINNER: Good time – Ranky Tanky
Best reggae album
How I am – Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics – Smart & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass manipulation – steel impulse
To do more – Third world
Winner: Rapture – Koffee
Best World Music album
Gece – Altin Gün
What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest under the direction of Jules Buckley
African giant – Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spectral Quartet
WINNERS: Celia – Angelique Kidjo
Best music album for kids
Fly up! – Caspar baby pants
I love rainy days – Daniel Tashian
Love – Alphabet Rocker
Winterland – The Okee Dokee brothers
WINNER: Ageless songs for The Child Archetype – Jon Samson
Best spoken album
Beastie Boys Book – Various Artists
I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a double cancer survivor – Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Besserwisser – John Waters
Sekou Andrews & String Theory – Sekou Andrews & String Theory
WINNERS: Become – Michelle Obama
Best music theater album
Isn’t too proud: the life and times of temptation
Moulin Rouge! The musical
The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites
Oklahoma!
Winner: Hadestown
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood
rocket Man
Spider-Man: In the spider verse
WINNERS: A star is born
Best Score soundtrack for visual media
Avengers: Endgame
Game Of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins returns
WINNER: Chernobyl
Best song for visual media
“The Ballad of the Lonely Cowboy”, from: Toy Story 4
“Girl In The Movies” by Dumplin
“Sprit”, from: The Lion King
“Suspirium”, from: Suspiria
WINNER: “I will never love again” (film version), From: A star is born
Best instrumental composition
Start again – Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band
Crucible for the crisis – Brian Lynch Big Band
Love, a beautiful force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra
Walkin ’Funny – Christian McBride
WINNERS: Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Symphonic Suite – John Williams
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
Blue sky – Kris Bowers
Hedwig’s theme – Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams
La Novena – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra
Love, a beautiful force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra
WINNERS: Moon River – Jacob Collier
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
Jolene, – Sara Gazarek
Marry me a little – Cyrille Aimée
Over the rainbow (Trisha Yearwood)
12 little spells (thoracic spine) – Esperanza Spalding
WINNERS: All Night Long – Jacob Collier Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest
Best recording package
Anonimas & Resilientes
Hold this tiger
I i
Intellexuell
WINNER: Chris Cornell
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition package
Anima
Gold in the brass age
1963: New directions
The radio recordings 1939-1945
WINNERS: Woodstock: Back to the garden – The archive for the final 50th anniversary
Best album notes
The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, Notes Writer of the Album (Various Artists)
The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, Note Writer (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, note writer (Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, note writer (Pete Seeger)
WINNERS: Stax ’68: A Memphis story, Steve Greenberg, album writer (Various Artists)
Best historical album
The Girl from Chicaksaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters – Bobbie Gentry
The big comeback: Horowitz In Carnegie Hall Robert Russ-Vladimir Horowitz
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 – Various Artists
Woodstock: Back to the garden – The final archive for the 50th anniversary – Various artists
WINNERS: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Pete Seeger
Best engineered album, not classic
All of these things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai, Chris Shaggy Ascher, Jaycen Joshua and David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, master technician (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler and Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, master technician (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane and Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, master technician (Emily King)
WINNERS: If we all fall asleep, where do we go? Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, master technician (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the year, not classic
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Ricky Reed
WINNER: Finneas
Best remix recording
“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix)”, Wuki, Remixer (Miley Cyrus)
“The One (High Contrast Remix)”, Lincoln Barrett, Remixer (Jorja Smith)
“Swim (Ford. Remix)”, Luc Bradford, Remixer (Mild Minds)
“Work It (Soulwax Remix)”, David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, Remixers (Marie Davidson)
WINNERS: “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)
Best immersive audio album
Chain release – yacht
Kverndokk: Smyphonic Dances – Ken David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra
The orchestra organ – Jan Kraybill
The Redeemer – bad thinking
WINNERS: Lux – Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best engineered album, classic
Aequa – Anna Throvaldsdottir – International Contemporary Ensemble
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 – Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio – Hermitage Piano Trio
Wolfe: Fire in my mouth – Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, New York Youth Choir and New York Philharmonic
WINNERS: Riley: Sun Rings – Kronos Quartet
Producer of the year, classic
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh
Best orchestral performance
Brucker, 9th Symphony, Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Billy the Child; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Transatlantic, Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Weiberg: Symphonies No. 2 and 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
WINNERS: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best opera recording
Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare and Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Royal Opera House Orchestra)
Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman and Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Dutch Philharmonic; Choir of the Dutch National Opera)
Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim and Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja
WINNER: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Choir)
Best choir performance
Boyle: Voyages, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Hope for Love, Craig Hella Johnson, Conductor (Conspirare)
Sander: The divine liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
Smith, K.: The Arch in Heaven, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
WINNERS: Durufle: Complete Chroral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best chamber music / small ensemble performance
Cerrone, The Pieces That Fall to Earth, Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
Freedom and Belief, PUBLIQuartet
Perpetulum, Third Coast Percussion
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio
WINNERS: Shaw Orange, Attacca Quartet
Best classic instrumental solo
“The Berlin Recital”, Yuja Wang
“Higdon: Harp Concerto”, Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
“The Orchestra Organ”, Jan Kraybill
“Torke: Sky, concerto for violin”, Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
WINNER: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite ”, Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best classic solo vocal album
Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by György Kurtag, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Sky music, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, Ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner Songs Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, companion
A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
WINNERS: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and
Craig Terry, companion (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
Best classic compendium
American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 “Heichalos”; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Meltzer: songs and structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
Saariaho: True Fire; trans; Ciel D’Hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
WINNERS: The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Best classic composition
Berme: Migration series for jazz ensemble & orchestra, Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz)
Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D major, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
Norman: Sustain, Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Shaw: Orange, Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth, Julia Wolfe, composer
WINNERS: Higdon: harp concert, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
