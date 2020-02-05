Here is the list of Macy’s stores that will close during the first round of closings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Macy made waves on Tuesday when it was announced that it will close around 125 stores over the next three years as it struggles to stay afloat in the era of online shopping.
Two Pennsylvania stores are on the closers list: one at Harrisburg East Mall and the other at State College’s Nittany Mall.
The department store will also cut 2,000 corporate jobs and close its offices in San Francisco and Cincinnati.
Macy’s said it will close its least productive stores in lower price malls. This will help focus on locations with higher sales and improve online operations.
For Pro USA Today you will find an updated list of store closings from 2020 onwards:
California
Antioch: Somersville Towne Center
San Diego: Horton Plaza Park
Connecticut
Meriden: Westfield Meriden
Florida
Miami: The Falls Mall
Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Center
Sanford: Seminole Towne Center
Vero Beach: Indian River Mall
Georgia
Decatur: The gallery in South DeKalb
Macon: Macon Mall
Hawaii
Waikoloa Village: Kings’ Shops
Idaho
Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall
Illinois
Carbondale: University Mall
West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall
Indiana
Muncie: Muncie Mall
Kansas
Prairie Village
Kentucky
Owensboro: Towne Square Mall
Maryland
Salisbury: The center of Salisbury
Massachusetts
Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field
Montana
Helena: Helena Northside Center
new York
Commack
Hicksville: Broadway Commons
North Carolina
Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall
Ohio
Cincinnati: Northgate Mall
St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall
Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza
Pennsylvania
Harrisburg: Harrisburg East Mall
State College: Nittany Mall
Tennessee
Goodlettsville: RiverGate Mall
Washington
Burlington: Cascade Mall
Seattle: downtown
Walla Walla: downtown
