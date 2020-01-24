Here is the real test, Stormi and Chicago are really the 3 musketeers – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLcf385de79cd51296a3d43dad441d2a1b11%

The whole gang is here!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian Fans treated with some cute photos of their daughter Chicago WestThe second birthday party. Just when she asked, the boy had a birthday party with the theme of Minnie Mouse and his cousins True Thompson21 months and Stormi Webster, 23 months, to help her sound in the historical age.

With the ears of Minnie Mouse and the matching face painting inspired by the famous cartoon, the cousin trio posed for a sweet image during the festivities. “My baby Minnie Mouse,” Kim wrote on Instagram and also shared a solo photo of Chi from his big day.

Last week the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered for the magical Minnie birthday party in Chicago, with a chic Minnie Mouse cake to honor the theme and other delicacies inspired by Disney’s favorite character. To make the party more special, guests enjoyed a range of artisan activities, including a painting evening with mini donkeys.

The founder of SKIMS wrote on social media to wish Chi a happy birthday: “Happy birthday, my dear girl Chicago! I can’t believe you’re already 2 years old!” He continued: “You bring so much joy into our lives! I see you growing every day! My smart, daring and crazy girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

Chicago is not the only family member to have a Disney party on Thursday. To call Stormi’s second birthday, which is only in February, Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott celebrated the special occasion at Disney World. And as always it was a Kardashian affair.

accompanied by Kris Jenner, Corey bet, Kourtney Kardashian, North West Y Penelope Disick, Kylie Cosmetics’ beauty mulch took her daughter to the Magic Kingdom, where they visited Cinderella’s castle, visited the attractions and enjoyed delicious sweets.

“They seemed to be having fun and seemed to be carefree,” one witness told E! News when they saw the famous group waiting in line at The Little Mermaid: Ariel & # 39; s Undersea adventure. “Kylie pointed Ariel to Stormi!”

After his trip, Kylie shared a sweet photo of Stormi on Instagram. Still dressed in her Minnie sequined ears and wrapped in a Minnie Mouse blanket with her Minnie doll, she channeled her famous mother and gave the camera duck lips. Kylie endorsed the photo, “Disney’s first trip to the storm.”

