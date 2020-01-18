Here is what will happen to coins and notes on the Queen’s death

Whenever this happens, it will be a very sad day.

Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for over 65 years, but at the age of 93, she will not stay forever.

When she dies, Operation London Bridge will begin, which is a secret plan that will see a number of things put in place.

One of them includes the announcement that Prince Charles will become king – which should officially happen the day after death.

With this, the coins and banknotes that we all use will need to be replaced, as they currently bear the face of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new currency will be printed and distributed throughout the UK, with the old currency being phased out.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Old coins and bills will be slowly withdrawn from circulation when they are used up, although they will remain valid until a certain date (which will be confirmed when the Queen actually dies).

And it’s not just the UK that will be affected by the currency change.

There will be currency changes in many other countries, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Hopefully, however, it will take a long time before these changes occur.

But plans are in place and, one sad day, they will be implemented.

Want more news? Go to our home page.

Do you have a story? Send an email to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.

.