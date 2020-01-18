Here is why Halsey & # 39; 3 AM with John Mayer voicemail – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML05e21a0336f3e79d0582e53051678b6c11%

The day he & # 39; launches Manic & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Without you & # 39; reveals that the singer of & # 39; New light & # 39; He left his sweet message before he became known in 2018 with his number one success.

Halsey has revealed that the voicemail of his new single ‘3 am’ is a message of faith from the real life of his friend John Mayer.

The star did not mention any encouragement for the encouraging excerpt at the end of the song that made some fans wonder if it was her father, but she clarified the mystery on Friday, January 17, the release date of her third studio album, “Maniac.”

“It’s @JohnMayer! Haha,” he wrote on Twitter, explaining that he had left the sweet message before he became known in 2018 with his number one hit “Without me”.

“He predicted success without me before I had confidence in myself,” Halsey added.

Mayer says in the voicemail audio: “Your best song is the one currently on the radio. How many people can say that Your best song was the one that is going to be a huge success. It’s already a success. It’s already a success. just become more massive. How many people can say it? Not much. Congratulations! ”

John and Halsey have been friends for years and in the past even laughed at dating rumors.

“You know, because you’re my non-boyfriend, you really know me very well,” Halsey, who’s currently dating the actor Evan Peters, he joked during a performance in 2018 in John’s live show on Instagram Current Mood.

