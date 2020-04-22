Here is why Monty Rice may well be ‘special’ LB for UGA

Ga football is the No. 1 matter just about every day on DawgNation Daily — the each day podcast for Georgia Bulldogs followers. Catch up on anything going on with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation professionals as they crack down the most up-to-date Georgia football recruiting information and go over coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,179 (April 21, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia supporters can listen to a discussion about what previous Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm claimed about UGA linebacker Monty Rice.

Ga football podcast: Here’s why Monty Rice may be ‘special’ linebacker for UGA

Starting of the display: Ga arguably has just one of the very best defenses in The usa, but even however the all round talent level is not in query, there are worries about who will arise as leaders. A single of the primary candidates to thrive in a management part is linebacker Monty Rice according to previous UGA quarterback Jake Fromm, who appeared on a Virtual DawgNation Appreciation video clip broadcast on Friday. I’ll discuss much more about what Fromm claimed about Rice on today’s exhibit, and share some examples from very last season that demonstrates why Rice — in addition to becoming a major participant — is also a formidable voice in the locker home.

10-minute mark: I go over some candid responses from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit about the Bulldogs’ 2019 offense.

15-moment mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the demonstrate. Some of the topics coated include…

Response to Fromm, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and D’Andre Swift’s appearances for the DawgNation Appreciation broadcasts

Thoughts on four-star defensive finish Elijah Jeudy’s UGA motivation

An update on five-star defensive stop Korey Foreman — who lately introduced a de-determination from Clemson

And an evaluation of UGA’s so-named “Virtual G-Day” from a recruiting perspective.

35-minute mark: I consider a glance at other SEC headlines which includes some appealing comments from the league’s commissioner, Greg Sankey, about faculty football’s eventual return.

Close of demonstrate: I share the Gator Hater Updater.