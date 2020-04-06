Here Milind Soman is suggesting peace of mind among those given the lock

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman advises meditating on COVID-१ stress for peace of mind during stress, which is often triggered by all the rumors, speculation and fake news about the disease.

“So much controversial information online. So much uncertainty. What the world will be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. It’s not overthink. Go with the flow. Whatever the world takes shape, we have to be prepared. Our brains must be prepared. Concentrated, ”Milind wrote on Instagram.

Here Milind Soman Lock is suggesting peace in the middle of mind

“Meditation, if exercising for 5 minutes each day, will help you to control stress, reduce anxiety, improve heart health and have a greater ability to relax,” the 54-year-old added.

He also suggested how to care for strangers.

Milind wrote:

“How to start a meditation?

Set a clock बाट Start with minutes.

Put on music that you are quiet about.

Sit or relax in a quiet place

Breathe normally through your nose, your mouth is closed. Take a breath, while you breathe and exhale. If you notice in your mind that you are distracted by your thoughts, take a deep breath. “

