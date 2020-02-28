‘here-we-are-again’:-polk-gentleman-operates-yet-another-chop-store-out-of-exact-home,-deputies-say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators are possessing deja vu soon after digging up automobiles on the exact same home 7 a long time later.

“Here we are again and glance what we have: chopped cars,” explained Sheriff Grady Judd.

Polk County deputies arrested Gary Williams for allegedly jogging a chop store on his grandmother’s Mulberry assets.

He was arrested in 2013 for the same detail. Sheriff Judd mentioned he was sentenced to five years as part of a plea deal.

“For the most section, similar system of operation as final time. They introduced them listed here from other places. Assume about this, this is a stunning rural portion of Florida in this group. It’s quick to hide things below,” said Sheriff Judd.

Authorities say, Williams, and his accused accomplice, Joshua Bellamy, stole Ford vans, buried them on the 10-acre property and then bought the sections.

Joshua Bellamy

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Business

“We had some particular person who had their vehicle stolen, went online wanting around and mentioned ‘hm, I believe that is my stolen stuff’,” explained Sheriff Judd.

Each sides discovered some lessons.

Sheriff Judd stated Williams taken off the VIN quantities from the vehicles this time.

Detectives had a better feeling of where by the vans were being hidden.

In 2013, they were being hidden a lot more than 30 feet deep.

“We have encounter you see, he’s supplied us a large amount of palms-on encounter. So they know his M.O. and they know where and how he hides things,” mentioned Sheriff Judd.

Williams is facing environmental-connected rates as properly, which includes polluting and dumping litter.

“We believe it’s not superior to put unpleasant ole motor vehicles with oil and grease in this wonderful Florida house,” explained Judd.

Concerning the two of them, Bellamy and Williams racked up at least 60 prices.