Here you are reminded that the new Zamanji movies are great

I know that a few years ago when the news took off on the way to Jumunji: Welcome to the Jungle Theater, some people were less than tempted. How can anything compete with the dark creative root? However, many were surprised that it worked. The new Jumanji was much clever and modern than the original, and the video game is haughty

The reboot version of the game and the franchise were no lighter than the original, which is great too … and, ironically, last year’s sequel, Jumonji: The Next Level, which was released today on BluRay and available on digital, is just as fun. It’s not just action sequences and video game-jokes that make these movies really cool: it’s acting.

For those of you who haven’t seen any of the films, the concept is simple: Jumanji is no longer a board game, it’s developed into a video game and heroes, started by regular teenagers (or others, we’re The Rock, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and many more). Will descend into such avatars’.

What this means, for example, is that The Rock will play a lecherous discipline in Welcome to the Jungle. Honestly one of the best performances I’ve seen, Jack Black plays a 17-year-old Instagram-obsessed girl. Things get better at the next level, as Black takes on the character of Kevin Hart from the last movie, which means he’s playing a black footballer six feet tall, while Hart and Rock can play older men who don’t understand video games.

The rock drama Danny DeVito is a real joy to watch. Dwayne Johnson is not an actor who has a lot of range in his character thanks to his character and the film’s star personality, so it is clear that he has a blast in these movies, when he can fully act because of their sense of humor, Johnson is a great actor who is often Do not show its range, which is the behavior of these movies Ray.

But it’s not just Johnson. I know Kevin Hart is great too. At The Next Level, he is playing a distant old boy, first portrayed by Danny Glover, and this is another example of this franchise that allows an actor to play against type and it works so well.

As I mentioned, Jack Black is perfect as a teenager in Welcome to the Jungle and also completely channeled his new character into the next. It could go badly, frankly, the white body has a black character, but Black’s acting is so good that it never gets bogged down and stays true to what we know about this character. Even when he (Spoiler) switches briefly with Martha, Karen Gillan takes the form for most of the movie. The black in these roles is simply amazing!

Not only do women have fun, but they also enjoy playing. Karen Gilan is great in “Dance Battle” and plays Auquafina Spencer at the next level, one of the idiots who rocked the first movie. (Yes, I know these words are misleadingly written but it makes sense).

These are not deep films, but they are family action films, they do not need to be deep. If you are stuck at home like most of us are, and especially if you are young enough to entertain, then these films are more than a visual choice. They are silly and fun and have some great activities but they also have fantastic acting at heart. I (and my kid) recommend them for your individual viewing.

Photo: Sony

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

.