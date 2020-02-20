[Here’s 32 Steamy Rihanna Savage Lingerie Pics To Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday]

Grammy-winning singer
Rihanna is getting all the spotlight placed on her today. In celebration of the Barbados turning 32, here’s 32 shots of the Savage x Fenty head modeling her popular lingerie brand. Look and comment below!
Servin’ LACE, hunty 💜 @badgalriri #SavageSpring
Feb 7, 2020 at 4: 08pm PST
Seein’ stars 🤩 @badgalriri #UXTRA #SavageXFenty
Feb 4, 2020 at 8: 55am PST
Purple looks good on @badgalriri 💜 Grab your Xtra VIP Box now & steal this Spring lewk before it’s gone! #SavageXFenty #UXTRA
Feb 2, 2020 at 8: 34am PST
WHO’S 👏 READY 👏 FOR 👏 FEBRUA-RIH 👏?! It’s gonna be a whoollleee moodt. Check that new drop at midnight 💜 cc: @badgalriri #UXTRA #SavageXFenty
Jan 31, 2020 at 9: 13am PST
Savage “X” marks the spot ♥️ @badgalriri #XXSavageX
Jan 19, 2020 at 10: 47am PST
Savage “X” marks the spot ♥️ @badgalriri #XXSavageX
Jan 18, 2020 at 11: 12am PST
Savage “X” marks the spot ♥️ @badgalriri #XXSavageX
Jan 17, 2020 at 9: 53am PST
👁♥️U #XXSavageX
Jan 16, 2020 at 9: 48am PST
We Heart everything about the best-selling “Eye Heart U” set! 👁♥️U This Xclusive lewk is back just in time for VDay so grab yours now! ♥️ #XXSavageX
Jan 15, 2020 at 2: 17pm PST
We’re officially one month out from #ValentinesDay and @badgalriri has blessed us 🖤 We’re re-launching one of our best-selling styles – “Eye Heart U!” 👁♥️U Get you some now because y’all know they go fast! #XXSavageX
Jan 14, 2020 at 5: 42pm PST
Be mine…if you dare ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman
Jan 14, 2020 at 11: 33am PST
Plz, control ya feelings ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman
Jan 13, 2020 at 2: 04pm PST
Str8 chillin’ ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman
Jan 12, 2020 at 10: 18am PST
Mood on mood on mood ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman
Jan 8, 2020 at 9: 47pm PST
Double trouble ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman
Jan 8, 2020 at 3: 46pm PST
Zip it 😏 #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman
Jan 8, 2020 at 9: 12am PST
Mer-RIH ❌MAS to all, and to all a Savage night 🖤 #TisTheSavage
Dec 25, 2019 at 7: 03am PST
We’re makin’ this a December 2 remember, hunny! We’re givin’ you a NEW red flocked logo set, blinged out Savage Xccessories, an Xclusive @badgalriri pillowcase collectible, AND a little xtra holiday-themed undie to get you through the szn 😉 You’re welcome. #UXTRA #TisTheSavage
Dec 1, 2019 at 11: 09am PST
A good girl is just a Bad Gal in hiding 😉 @badgalriri #TisTheSavage
Nov 29, 2019 at 6: 46am PST
🖤🖤🖤 #HappyThanksgiving #TisTheSavage cc: @badgalriri
Nov 28, 2019 at 11: 24am PST
This holiday season, Bad Gal’s just wanna have fun ♥️ #SavageXJahleel #UXTRA
Nov 8, 2019 at 12: 46pm PST
Who said the party had to end?! @badgalriri is holiday-ready (Savage style) in @illjahjah’s new “Truth Or Dare?” Xtra VIP Box. Grab yours & peep the link in bio for more ♥️ #UXTRA #SavageXFenty
Nov 7, 2019 at 11: 04am PST
It’s @illjahjah’s party & you’re all invited! That’s right, @badgalriri’s friend & stylist is droppin’ alllll the Xtra VIP Boxes this month 🎊. Peep the Bad Gal herself in his “Truth Or Dare?” box, clearly ready for some “Dares!” #UXTRA #SavageXJahleel
Nov 6, 2019 at 10: 54am PST
You gotta roll us outta this party! This month, we’re droppin’ not one, not two, but THREE Xtra VIP Boxes. Each box is custom-curated by @badgalriri’s stylist and friend: @illjahjah! You can get styled by the legend HIMSELF by grabbin’ one of his three Xtra VIP Boxes. Peep the link in bio to get your hands on the “Truth Or Dare” box & get holiday sexy! #UXTRA #SavageXJahleel
Nov 1, 2019 at 9: 29am PDT
We don’t think y’all are prepared for what’s in store this November, doe. @Badgalriri brought on her friend and stylist – the legend himself – @illjahjah to custom-curate THREE boxes! They’re droppin’ at midnight EST so set your ⌚️! #UXTRA #SavageXJahleel
Oct 31, 2019 at 12: 18pm PDT
Savage things come to those who wait 💜 Our #NYFW Xtra VIP Boxes are straight from the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW runway & they come with alllll kinds of xclusive goodies! Get yours now (link in bio)! #UXTRA @badgalriri
Sep 22, 2019 at 10: 02am PDT
A WHOLE vibe in one pic. You can shop @badgalriri’s fresh off the runway lewk now! #UXTRA #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW
Sep 21, 2019 at 6: 43am PDT
Our new NYFW VIP Boxes are FRESH OFF THE #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW RUNWAY, sis! Talk about Xclusive 🖤 #UXTRA @badgalriri
Sep 20, 2019 at 1: 45pm PDT
This Chocolate Leopard Print ain’t sweet, it’s SAVAGE 🍫🐾 If you’re still checkin’ for this month’s #XtraVIP box, it’s comin’. Better yet, TWO are comin’!! #SavageXFenty #UXTRA @badgalriri
Sep 2, 2019 at 10: 10am PDT
Hawt enough to make this Chocolate Leopard Print melt, hunny! 🍫 P.S. – Are you checking for this month’s #XtraVIP box?! Don’t stress. Not one, but TWO boxes curated by @badgalriri herself are droppin’ on September 20th so you can shop fresh from the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW! #UXTRA
Sep 1, 2019 at 10: 55am PDT
We nevah say no to a leopard print moment, especially when @badgalriri shows us what’s what 🍫🐾 P.S. Do you want to shop the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW while you watch it on @amazonprimevideo? Of course you do, sis! We’re not droppin’ an #XtraVIP box tomorrow cuz the hype is real. We droppin’ not one, but TWO Xtra VIP boxes – curated by Rihanna – for New York Fashion Week. We want you to be fresh off that runway! #UXTRA
Aug 31, 2019 at 10: 33pm PDT
Stay groovy, sis. Drop a ✌️ if you’re rockin’ our #XtraVIP tie-dye! #UXTRA @badgalriri
Aug 16, 2019 at 10: 28am PDT