[Here’s 32 Steamy Rihanna Savage Lingerie Pics To Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday]

By
Kay Koch
-

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna is getting all the spotlight placed on her today. In celebration of the Barbados turning 32, here’s 32 shots of the Savage x Fenty head modeling her popular lingerie brand. Look and comment below!

Servin’ LACE, hunty 💜 @badgalriri #SavageSpring

Seein’ stars 🤩 @badgalriri #UXTRA #SavageXFenty

Purple looks good on @badgalriri 💜⁣ ⁣ Grab your Xtra VIP Box now & steal this Spring lewk before it’s gone! #SavageXFenty #UXTRA

WHO’S 👏 READY 👏 FOR 👏 FEBRUA-RIH 👏?! It’s gonna be a whoollleee moodt. ⁣ ⁣ Check that new drop at midnight 💜 cc: @badgalriri #UXTRA #SavageXFenty

Savage “X” marks the spot ♥️ @badgalriri #XXSavageX

Savage “X” marks the spot ♥️ @badgalriri #XXSavageX

Savage “X” marks the spot ♥️ @badgalriri #XXSavageX

👁♥️U #XXSavageX

We Heart everything about the best-selling “Eye Heart U” set! 👁♥️U This Xclusive lewk is back just in time for VDay so grab yours now! ♥️ #XXSavageX

We’re officially one month out from #ValentinesDay and @badgalriri has blessed us 🖤 We’re re-launching one of our best-selling styles – “Eye Heart U!” 👁♥️U Get you some now because y’all know they go fast! #XXSavageX

Be mine…if you dare ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman

Plz, control ya feelings ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman

Str8 chillin’ ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman

Mood on mood on mood ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman

Double trouble ♥️ #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman

Zip it 😏 #XXSavageX #SavageXAdamSelman

Mer-RIH ❌MAS to all, and to all a Savage night 🖤 #TisTheSavage

We’re makin’ this a December 2 remember, hunny! We’re givin’ you a NEW red flocked logo set, blinged out Savage Xccessories, an Xclusive @badgalriri pillowcase collectible, AND a little xtra holiday-themed undie to get you through the szn 😉 You’re welcome. #UXTRA #TisTheSavage

A good girl is just a Bad Gal in hiding 😉 @badgalriri #TisTheSavage

🖤🖤🖤 ⁣ ⁣ #HappyThanksgiving #TisTheSavage ⁣ cc: @badgalriri

This holiday season, Bad Gal’s just wanna have fun ♥️ #SavageXJahleel #UXTRA

Who said the party had to end?! @badgalriri is holiday-ready (Savage style) in @illjahjah’s new “Truth Or Dare?” Xtra VIP Box. Grab yours & peep the link in bio for more ♥️ #UXTRA #SavageXFenty

It’s @illjahjah’s party & you’re all invited! That’s right, @badgalriri’s friend & stylist is droppin’ alllll the Xtra VIP Boxes this month 🎊. Peep the Bad Gal herself in his “Truth Or Dare?” box, clearly ready for some “Dares!” #UXTRA #SavageXJahleel

You gotta roll us outta this party! This month, we’re droppin’ not one, not two, but THREE Xtra VIP Boxes. Each box is custom-curated by @badgalriri’s stylist and friend: @illjahjah! You can get styled by the legend HIMSELF by grabbin’ one of his three Xtra VIP Boxes. Peep the link in bio to get your hands on the “Truth Or Dare” box & get holiday sexy! #UXTRA #SavageXJahleel

We don’t think y’all are prepared for what’s in store this November, doe. @Badgalriri brought on her friend and stylist – the legend himself – @illjahjah to custom-curate THREE boxes! They’re droppin’ at midnight EST so set your ⌚️! #UXTRA #SavageXJahleel

Savage things come to those who wait 💜 Our #NYFW Xtra VIP Boxes are straight from the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW runway & they come with alllll kinds of xclusive goodies! Get yours now (link in bio)! #UXTRA @badgalriri

A WHOLE vibe in one pic. You can shop @badgalriri’s fresh off the runway lewk now! #UXTRA #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW

Our new NYFW VIP Boxes are FRESH OFF THE #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW RUNWAY, sis! Talk about Xclusive 🖤 #UXTRA @badgalriri

This Chocolate Leopard Print ain’t sweet, it’s SAVAGE 🍫🐾 If you’re still checkin’ for this month’s #XtraVIP box, it’s comin’. Better yet, TWO are comin’!! #SavageXFenty #UXTRA @badgalriri

Hawt enough to make this Chocolate Leopard Print melt, hunny! 🍫 P.S. – Are you checking for this month’s #XtraVIP box?! Don’t stress. Not one, but TWO boxes curated by @badgalriri herself are droppin’ on September 20th so you can shop fresh from the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW! #UXTRA

We nevah say no to a leopard print moment, especially when @badgalriri shows us what’s what 🍫🐾 P.S. Do you want to shop the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW while you watch it on @amazonprimevideo? Of course you do, sis! We’re not droppin’ an #XtraVIP box tomorrow cuz the hype is real. We droppin’ not one, but TWO Xtra VIP boxes – curated by Rihanna – for New York Fashion Week. We want you to be fresh off that runway! #UXTRA

Stay groovy, sis. Drop a ✌️ if you’re rockin’ our #XtraVIP tie-dye! #UXTRA @badgalriri

