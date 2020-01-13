Here’s a 40GB SIM-only plan for $ 28 a month that’s so cheap

Loading...

The start of a new year is the perfect time to sort your shit – new year, new you after all. If you want to save some money, you should first drop your crappy old phone plan from the past decade and buy something fresher.

For example, the newly launched telecommunications company Circles.Life (which is supported by the Optus network) currently only offers one SIM card: 40 GB for $ 28 per month.

This is a good data package for little money. For comparison, the same type of money usually buys 15 GB to 30 GB, so it’s really about getting more for less. Here are the full details:

To receive the offer, you must register with the voucher code 40FOR28.

If that’s not enough, you can purchase another 20 GB for just $ 10 more a month. That’s 60 GB for $ 38.

All Circles plans contain 3 GB of electric shock protection data that will be activated if you manage to burn all your credit. Basically, you get either a 43 GB or a 63 GB plan. If you need additional data, you can purchase another 3 GB for $ 6. This is pretty reasonable considering the default rate for excess data of $ 10 per GB.

There is a small catch with these plans: You will only receive an allowance for strong data for your first year at Circles. In both cases, you lose 20 GB of data after the first 12 months, leaving you with only 20 GB for the cheaper plan or 40 GB for the more expensive option. Of course, Circles’ plans are not contractually binding, so you can leave at any time.

These offers are available until 3:00 p.m. on February 28. You must activate your SIM card by March 31.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s website for telephone and internet comparison.

At the PEDESTRIAN.TV. We choose and write independently about products and other things that we love and think you are interested in them too. We have affiliate partnerships so we can save you every time you make a purchase based on our recommendations. Have fun buying.

Image:

South Park