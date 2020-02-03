Here’s a look at “Falcon & The Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision” and “Loki”

Well, here we go, damn it. Disney has taken a tiny look at three of its new Marvel shows, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. All three! All of them!

The teaser is only 30 seconds long, but a lot happens in it. First of all, we have a new one Captain Americaearlier Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Falcon (Anthony Mackie) assumed control, or in this case the shield, when he dealt with the winter soldier / Bucky (Sebastian Stan) to kick the butt. Daniel BrühlIs also in the teaser for about a second when Baron Zemo, The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. You can expect it to premiere this year.

Okay, I’m honest. I have no idea what is going on in the WandaVision snippets. And I don’t know how to explain it either, but I’ll try. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany again their roles as Wanda Maximoff and vision respectively. It’s just … strange, but fascinating – that’s my shitty description. According to the official synopsis: “WandaVision mixes the kind of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two overpowering beings who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” Wanda vision should come out in 2021, but Disney has postponed its release date to this year.

And finally, we have a very brief look at Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief, Loki, This is done after the endgame. It was only recently commissioned and will only be premiered in 2021. Owen WilsonOwen Wilson has just played an important role in the cast.

In the meantime, you can watch a whole bunch of Marvel films on Disney + again. If you want to know what else Marvel is up to, here is a list I made after Comic-Con 2019.