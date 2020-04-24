Here’s Brooklyn and the “Lights of Light” for this Brooklyn Nine-Nine season

TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was very interested in the idea of ​​playing this season, a high-concept episode, and more time. For the past, it was a really good season, always at the level of a few minutes of comedy that slowed down a lot. (And that’s without losing the effect of the emotional beatings.) In the latter case, the show’s work takes a little longer – even a bit, not necessarily like 22 episodes. Over time, the work of the season has accelerated certain stories. In this situation, Holt’s frustration and Jake and Amin’s conceptual struggles come to mind.

“In the Light of the Lights” comes out with the sacred trio of Brooklyn Nine-Nine sitcom clicks: a citywide blackout, characters trapped in an elevator, and a character born at an inconvenient time and place. In a sense, all of this is another high-concept episode to close the season. However, since these are also such well-crafted sitcom areas, it is surprising that any authoritative sitcom these days takes place in all three episodes. In fact, the episode, which begins with Amy accepting maternity leave, and the entire concept that remains obscure, guarantees both an unfavorable birth and an elevator lift within the episode. (At least two are not connected to one story line.)

However, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an authoritative sitcom, it’s easy to give way a little freely in this situation. After all, Dan Goor and Brooklyn Nine, both the creators of the series and the author of the same episode with Luke Del Tredici, are unlikely to be unfamiliar with the cast. is familiar with any and all sitcom clicks and trophies. So considering that “Lights Out” is a fun buzz for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and it’s one that brings a happy ending to the season without much effort. Of course, all outside of Jake and Amy baby storyline.

Let’s take the plot and start with Holt and Terry getting stuck in the elevator. This plot allows Amy to do more of the Nine-Nine Representation, which is in crisis mode as a sergeant this season, and allows Holt / Terry to always tell the truth because he says he is teasing Terry outside of Holt this season. gives children. Yes, Holt still makes fun of Terry with his muscles, but it’s different. It also allows a momentary classic Brooklyn Nine Moment in the form of Holt and Terry to be choreographed for Salt n Pepa’s “Push It.” To be honest: After watching the choreography in the elevator for a while without turning on the electricity again, I was afraid that the whole show would dance. But that anticipation created a complete dance moment during Amy’s birth – distraction from the pain – and it’s better to witness. Unlike Holt’s rejection of the dance-related situation in Season Three’s “Hostage Situation,” Rosa can capture the moment on video. Indeed, this is the biggest advantage of the episode, and a moment that needs to be repeated over and over again. Panicking Holt isn’t as good as Petty Holt’s Best Holt, but it leads to a different comedy success, the 80s Hip Hop Dancing Holt. For this: Bless Andre Braugher. Bless Terry Crews. Block Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

G / O Media may receive a commission

Amy’s abduction of nine children, to be successful, until birth. (Screaming Melissa Fumero is a gift of comedy in this episode.) In any other episode, this will most likely lead to a discussion or revelation about Amy’s authority as a leader. It doesn’t happen because it serves a little more about Amy, as if until the last minute. But, as I mentioned here and referred to in previous research, no matter how much it took to see Amy move forward, it brought nothing more than the training and office work of the Nine-Nine. I’m not claiming to know anything about how police stations work, so unlike Sergeant Terj, Amy wears a uniform and has more administrative responsibilities … but Brooklyn never pays attention to explaining Nine-Nine. or even direct all of this to Amy’s position after the initial encouragement chase. So watching it easily loaded in a crisis situation is also a joy and a reminder of how little work has been done with this side of the show’s character.

This plot provides the Amy / Rosa duo in a dynamic way for the last time for the season, as Brooklyn is well aware that the Nine-Nine “Sleuth Sisters” are always working. These cases include comedy and emotional beatings. Here’s the last two, especially for Rosa to just be there when it’s time for Rosa to join forces with Rosa to try to persuade Amy to go to the hospital (and try not to see any “rough” pregnancy items). helps bring the baby into this world). Accepting the dynamics between the two in a new way or suddenly showing that Rosa will be there for Amy when she needs it, but watching is always a pleasure, and Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz are constantly nailing this dynamic. This is the end of the season of the dynamics that can be said about the plot of Holt and Terry. The biggest surprise of this plot is that Hitchcock and Scully present a set of something suitable for Amy, proving that Rosa is wrong about her futility in such a crisis. Of course, this is a win they will earn in this episode, especially after something they expect to succeed: They eat all the food in the station’s refrigerator during the shutdown.

As for the necessary conclusion, of course, a series of hilarious disappointments would almost certainly be something that Jake and Amin missed the birth of their child. In true Jake fashion, too, this episode makes it clear that, even under these circumstances, he will never be held hostage for a job he has worked for, or that he will ignore a call for help for his own personal reasons. Fortunately, since Brooklyn Nine-Nine is primarily about positivity and optimism, it can do all of this and ensure that the birth is done on time. And as Jake and Amy realize at the end of the episode, all of this sets the hell for a birth story for little McClane “Mac” Peralta. Plus, Fumero and Andy Samberg are getting one last precious moment to close the season.

Although highly anticipated, the road blocks along this plot can still provide the main laughs for the episode. While Terry’s cold open briefing introduces the concept of “Pedal Pubs” and Amin’s maternity leave, these are both structurally good episodes, as well as predictive of the plot. (I should also note that the cold openness under the umbrella of the plot-related cold opening is one of the weakest cold openings of the season. But it also has the task of providing ending plot points and “curves.” To distract the episode.) Serving as a distraction for bank robbery The twist on the offender’s head, which caused the darkness, was not necessary for this plot, but it allows Jack to give something even cooler to add to his story. Almost everything before that, Dotty (Jill Basey) reveals works as a wild old woman and the Pedal Pub bachelorette party Jake, Boyle and their inmates (and concussion victims). The completely non-functioning part, the comedian wise man says, is called a concussion victim simply because he was removed from the area due to the concussion, but his presence allows Dotty to hit the captive Russian (Brendan McNamara). To be honest, Dotty is the real champion in this episode. A big, scary champion, but still – a shampoo.

In “Turn Off the Lights,” he acknowledges that such a crisis will be needed by firefighters who are bringing back the established competition between firefighters (led by John Gabrus as a firefighter).

Nothing in this episode is out of the box, especially for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but the result is that “Lights Out” is still a very enjoyable episode. It is also a happy ending to a great season with greater success. It’s also an episode that caused Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s first season to not end in a chasm if you don’t think Jake and Amy will be good parents or how to deal with a newborn cliffhanger. (To answer both questions, they will be, and so will the shenanigans, respectively.) Although the series stopped the intense widening of the gaps that ended Jake and Rosa’s post-imprisonment period, Holt’s silence was an interesting key to the status quo. … this season, unfortunately, did not go as deep as it could. But it was still something to take care of, and as the season drew to a close, I wondered how this season would end up bringing another big but small gap. In a previous study, I noted that certain selections were written as a potential final season for the Season Seven series, and I would argue that this finale also offers no empty end to think about. Nine Nine babies and the whole crew together based on the glory of the Holt / Terry dance video.

Moreover, it may be a while before the world is broken and we see Season Eight.

As a result, this Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a really good season, and while it has no flaws, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a really funny season. (It’s also a season that starts and ends with Holt, who is temporarily out of office for a variety of reasons.) “Traffic Lights” wasn’t the best episode of the season, but he managed to capture the predicted sitcom footage without losing his place during the “You Must Watch TV” summit. prove that you can work in a modern context, even if you continue. The big credit goes to handing over this material, while also going to Goor and Del Tredici to understand what these areas are doing and the beats they need to breathe some energetic life. Although the plots themselves are very simple, it could not be an easy episode to shoot because of all the dark and night (and horse) components.

Acute observations

The cold openness of this episode presents Boyle’s acquisition of a special “Uncle” nickname for Jake and Amy’s child – based on “ChiChi’s uncle” – which is extremely entertaining when Rosa ceases to be “Aunt RoRo”.

I was really surprised that this episode didn’t include another Wario gag, but I think last week was a good point for this season to learn the secret to beating Jake Wario.

Holt: “Can’t you shout louder? Use large, strong lungs that are always flexible. “

Terry: “These are my kids.”

Holt: “So it’s all just to show up later? Doesn’t that have a functional purpose?”

Terry: “I’m almost too strong.”

Holt: “Well, open those doors.”

Terry: “I can’t do that.”

Holt: “Yeah, at least you didn’t spend most of your life looking like that.” Holt … makes a few points.

Terry: “These are my kids.” Holt: “So it’s all just to show up later? Doesn’t that have a functional purpose?” Terry: “I’m almost too strong.” Holt: “Well, open those doors.” Terry: “I can’t do that.” Holt: “Yeah, at least you didn’t spend most of your life looking like that.” Holt … makes a few points. If you’re interested, “The Clown Prince of the Building Department” is Walter Beverly.

Holt: “Salt and pepper?”

Dotty: “The police are changing everything now!”

It’s a very simple and small moment, but Hitchcock curses Amy after cursing her – before Scully does something really nice to her with himself – a great moment to continue the season. Also, although something proves that the set can do Hitchcock and Scully, we can’t forget that Scully confirmed that it was a bunch of hospital bags before it appeared. They can still work.

Amy: “Charles, meet the Mac.”

Jake: “Short for McClane.”

Boyle: “Like in Shirley? I love him!”

Jake: “No. Like John. Hard Hard.”

Boyle: “I mean, they’re both pretty cool. Only one Oscar winner.” Boyle … makes a few points.

. (take tags) Recap