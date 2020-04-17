Here’s Everything Coming to Disney + in May 2020

Feeling nostalgic and looking for some setbacks while relaxing on your couch? Disney + is the place for you!

The streaming service just launched their May 2020 line-up and features a variety of movies and series viewers to enjoy while staying away from social. The platform kicks off the month with titles like George of the Jungle to Homeward Bound on May 1, while hits like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Fantastic Mr. Fox will launch mid-month.

But it didn’t end there. New episodes of Be Our Chef, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer and Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be in the fun.

So set your alarm and pre-order the pizza because May will be here before you know it. Check out the full list below to see the full details of everything in your living room next month!

Friday, May 1:

Great Animals (S1)

European Birth (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

The Secret of the Bible Buried with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1-S7)

Disney Kirby Bucket (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: An Extraordinary Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How To Play Baseball

In the Beaver Valley

Lost Egyptian Treasures (S1)

Love & Pets (S1)

Half Acre of Nature

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowler of the Everglades

Zoo’s secret

Zoe’s Secret: Accept

Survive Tribe (S1)

US Animals (S1)

Possible Animal Friends (Q3)

Water birds

Become Our Chef Episode 106 – “Slow but Satisfying”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 – “Destroyed”

Disney’s Episode 126 – “Star Wars: Clock”

One Day At Disney Episode 122 – “Robin Roberts: America’s Good Morning”

Culture Prop

Saturday, May 2:



John Carter

It’s Monday. May 4:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Star Wars: Final Clone Wars

Friday, May 8:



Be Our Chef: “Anyone Can Cook”

Star Wars: The Art of Hanging

One Day At Disney Episode 123 – “Joe Hernandez: The Objective Host”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 – “Legacy”

Disney Insider Episode 105 – “Run through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Open the Archives”

Friday, May 15:



Furry Files

Maleficent: Bad Madam

Become Our Chef Episode 108 – “It’s Worth the Meltdown”

Disney Family Week Episode 128 – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

One Day At Disney Episode 124 – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 – “Cast”

It’s Dog Life with the Bill Farmer Series Premiere Episode 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

Friday, May 22:

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-S2)

Disney Vampire (S2)

Disneyland Towards a World Party

Great Mr. Fox

Heartland Document, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly

Marvel Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib

Become Our Chef Episode 109 – “The Place of Art”

Disney Family Week Episode 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”

One Day At Disney Episode 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 – “Technology”

It’s Dog Life with Bill Farmer Episode 102 – “Dog & Cheetah & Dog companion”

Friday, May 29:



McStuffins Document (S5)

Gabby Duran & Can’t Sit (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-S2)

Mickey and the Seal

Moon-Rotate

Violetta (S2)

Become Our Chef Episode 110 – “Woody’s Lunch Box”

Disney Weekend Episode 130 – “A Dream Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

One Day At Disney Episode 126 – “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105 – “Practical”

This Is Dog Life with Bill Farmer Episode 103 – “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”