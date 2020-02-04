Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week, from February 4th

David Keith
Grit Daily News

Netflix had a busy month in January with a strong presence at the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered titles such as Miss Americana, the Taylor Swift documentary that followed her decision to become more political. Other titles like Dick Johnson Is Dead will hit Netflix later this year, along with many other titles the company recently revealed. Below are the titles coming to Netflix this week.

  1. February 4

    Faith Love Hope
    He did that
    Tom Papa: You’re doing great! – Netflix Original

  2. 5 February

    Black Hollywood: ‘They Have Us’
    #cats_the_mewvie
    The Documentary Pharmacist – Netflix
    Uppity: The story of Willy T. Ribbs

  3. February 6th

    Cagaster of an insect cage – Netflix Anime

  4. February 7th

    The Lefty Brown Ballad
    Dragons: Rescue Passengers: Season 2 – The Netflix Family
    Horse Girl – Netflix Movie
    Locke & Key – Netflix Original
    My Love Holo – Netflix Original
    Who killed Malcolm X?

  5. February 8th

    The Coldest Game – Netflix Movie

  6. February 9

    Best Saul Call: Season 4
    Epic Choice-o-Rama Captain’s Boat – Netflix Family
    Polaroid

  7. February 11

    Good time
    CAMINO A ROMA – Netflix documentary
    Q Ball

