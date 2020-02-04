Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week, from February 4th

Netflix had a busy month in January with a strong presence at the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered titles such as Miss Americana, the Taylor Swift documentary that followed her decision to become more political. Other titles like Dick Johnson Is Dead will hit Netflix later this year, along with many other titles the company recently revealed. Below are the titles coming to Netflix this week.
February 4
Faith Love Hope
He did that
Tom Papa: You’re doing great! – Netflix Original
5 February
Black Hollywood: ‘They Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Documentary Pharmacist – Netflix
Uppity: The story of Willy T. Ribbs
February 6th
Cagaster of an insect cage – Netflix Anime
February 7th
The Lefty Brown Ballad
Dragons: Rescue Passengers: Season 2 – The Netflix Family
Horse Girl – Netflix Movie
Locke & Key – Netflix Original
My Love Holo – Netflix Original
Who killed Malcolm X?
February 8th
The Coldest Game – Netflix Movie
February 9
Best Saul Call: Season 4
Epic Choice-o-Rama Captain’s Boat – Netflix Family
Polaroid
February 11
Good time
CAMINO A ROMA – Netflix documentary
Q Ball