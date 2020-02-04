Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week, from February 4th

Netflix had a busy month in January with a strong presence at the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered titles such as Miss Americana, the Taylor Swift documentary that followed her decision to become more political. Other titles like Dick Johnson Is Dead will hit Netflix later this year, along with many other titles the company recently revealed. Below are the titles coming to Netflix this week.

February 4 Faith Love Hope

He did that

Tom Papa: You’re doing great! – Netflix Original 5 February Black Hollywood: ‘They Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Documentary Pharmacist – Netflix

Uppity: The story of Willy T. Ribbs February 6th Cagaster of an insect cage – Netflix Anime February 7th The Lefty Brown Ballad

Dragons: Rescue Passengers: Season 2 – The Netflix Family

Horse Girl – Netflix Movie

Locke & Key – Netflix Original

My Love Holo – Netflix Original

Who killed Malcolm X? February 8th The Coldest Game – Netflix Movie February 9 Best Saul Call: Season 4

Epic Choice-o-Rama Captain’s Boat – Netflix Family

Polaroid February 11 Good time

CAMINO A ROMA – Netflix documentary

Q Ball