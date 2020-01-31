Here’s everything we know about Jason Momoa’s new show, SEE

Jason Momoa is on the way to conquer the world of film and television. He made a name for himself with the role of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and then became one of the brighter lights of the DCEU as Aquaman in the Justice League and in his own Aquaman film. But he didn’t stop there.

While his Netflix action series Frontier is based on history, he consolidates his presence in the world of fantasy and science in his latest project for Apple TV, Lake. See offers viewers a complex and multi-layered fantasy world, in which Momoa naturally plays the role of the hero.

The words “screen presence” were made for people like Jason Momoa, who is always the center of attention when he’s in a scene. Here’s everything we know about See, one of the shows that helped launch the Apple TV streaming service.

11 A story about a dystopian future in which everyone is blind

The story takes place in thousands of years, long after a virus has blinded everyone. Generations later, with only 2 million people left on earth, twins are born who … can see. Jason plays the role of Baba Voss, the man who is said to protect the first sighted people from an evil queen in millennia.

10 Jason is proud of his role as Baba Voss

He told Entertainment Weekly that the new TV role was “probably my best job”. He loves the fact that he is allowed to play a father and points out that none of his other leading roles have given him this opportunity. “Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never had a father role.” He calls the role “the hardest thing I’ve ever done as an actor, and I’m very much.” proud. “

9 The team behind the story has a story of style and success – like Peaky Blinders and The Hunger Games

British writer Steven Knight is responsible for the stylish Peaky Blinders series, which he wrote together with others. American director Francis Lawrence is known for his work on the Hunger Games series, along with films like Constantine and I Am Legend. Both are known for works that combine great stories with spectacular images.

8 The research involved scientists, survivors and a blindness advisor

The series’ authors, Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, said they spent a lot of time researching. What would survive in a post-apocalyptic world? They spoke to scientists, anthropologists, and survivors to get the right details for the series. The production team and Jason worked with blindness advisor Joe Strechay to make the whole thing look realistic.

7 Buff Momoa trained hard for the role

Despite his everyday physical fitness, Momoa trained hard for the role. How would you create realistic combat scenes among blind warriors? Jason trained with a movement trainer and a blindfight trainer. Jason was blindfolded for hours and experimented with sounds to find his way (also called echolocation). In history, warriors put scents on their faces so they can distinguish them from the enemy.

6 The series was released on November 1 on Apple TV

The series was part of the launch of Apple TV Plus. Critics called it a “rollercoaster ride of a show” after the first three episodes failed on November 1st. The co-stars include Alfre Woodard as Paris, a spiritual leader, along with Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Supernatural), Archie Madekwe (Informer), Nesta Cooper (Travelers), Hera Hilmar (Mortal Engines) ) and Christian Camargo (Penny Dreadful).

5 The plot is not afraid of difficult topics

The evil Queen Kane, played by Sylvia Hoeks, rules over the Payan tribe, which still has electricity. She has a success story in killing someone who even mentions seeing, and she has some strange spiritual practices involving Lou Reed and her favorite birds.

4 The second season has already started filming and is set in an old psychiatric clinic

The first season runs over eight episodes, a second season has already been ordered and is in production. The second season was shot in a former psychiatric clinic in southwest Ontario, Canada. The crew is expected to stay for five or six months. Extras should be available Monday to Friday from February to June or July for 10 to 15 hours.

3 thousands have appeared for the casting call of season two

Construction and shooting began in January 2020 in the small town of St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada. According to local news reports, more than 2,000 people queued in a mall to respond to an open casting call for extras. Manufacturers were looking for hundreds of extras with an emphasis on diversity.

It was recommended to take 2 extras for filming

Although the set is an old hospital, most of the filming is reported to be outdoors. Costumes, which can include real fur, wool, leather and hemp, and even prostheses (such as an artificial nose) are included. However, extras are advised that they need thermal underwear and socks to stay warm.

1 The site is popular for TV and movie recordings – including ‘The Boys’ on Amazon

The set in and around the former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital has been used several times for television and film recordings, including the series The Boys on Amazon. Just before the sea crew arrived, producer Guillermo Del Toro had just finished his own shoot for the soon to be released film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

