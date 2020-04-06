Here’s how much Jessie J deserves

While the singer “Price Tag” was a huge success throughout her solo career, Jessie J began her career in the music industry by writing songs for other famous artists, such as Chris Brown and Miley Cyrus. In fact, Jessie J was the leader behind Cyrus’ 2009 hit “Party in the United States.” – and proved to be quite lucrative.

“You have to write songs, that’s where the money is, they’re artists.” Party In The USA “paid my rent for three years”, he told Glamor UK in 2014. “Actually, it was bigger than that, I get most of my money, I write songs, I’m a singer, I like to do indications and things, but all this is added.

It was definitely a basic experience for the artist. “You know what’s weirder, but it’s that you’re not there when they record it,” Jessie J told RWD (via Business Insider). “I recorded” Party In The U.S.A. “They played it for the label, but they didn’t think it was right for me. So they dropped it and two weeks later it was number one in six countries.

While the song became the sixth best-selling digital single of the year, until 2012, it was the fastest and best-selling single of Hollywood Records with 6 million copies worldwide, per Insider. If that’s not proof of Jessie J’s enduring talent, we don’t know what it is!