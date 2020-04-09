Here’s how much OnePlus 8 Pro costs, OnePlus 8 technology

The new OnePlus 8 series goes on sale on April 14, and just before its official launch, speculated prices for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have appeared online. The company is likely to follow the trend of pricing its latest flagship products higher than its predecessors, which may be due to new features such as 5G support and wireless charging of new phones.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will have the Snapdragon 865 under the hood.

The prices, which arrived on the market, were announced in collaboration with European retailer Alsa.sk, which briefly listed OnePlus 8 models on its website. The German WinFuture website could have spotted them before they were downloaded.

Also Read: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Introduces April 14: Expected Specs, Price and More

At those missed prices, the OnePlus 8 Pro in Europe will be priced between 919 euros and 929 euros (approximately 76,000 to 76,900) for 8GB / 128GB configuration storage. The 12GB / 256GB storage model could be priced between Rs 1,009 and Rs 1,019 (approximately Rs 83,500-84,400).

The OnePlus 8 could be priced between Rs 719 and Rs 729 (roughly Rs 59,500-60,400) for the 8GB / 128GB version in Europe. The premium 12GB / 256GB variant of the OnePlus 8 could be priced between Rs 819 and Rs 829 (approximately Rs 67,800-68,700).

Ideally these prices could be ruled out and we will have to wait until April 14 to find out more. However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a recent media interview that the OnePlus 8 series will not be priced in excess of $ 1,000 (approximately $ 76,400).

You can check out everything we know about the new OnePlus 8 Series here.

. (ToTranslate tags) OnePlus