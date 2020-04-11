Here’s How the US A.Cona Stimulus Package Compares with Other Countries Around the World

Included in the $ 2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27 is a one-time stimulus check of up to $ 1,200 for Americans who meet tax and financial requirements.

Viral posts circulating online indicate that U.S. assistance its citizens who are short of money will be pale compared to the benefits provided by various countries.

While the tweet lists the benefits provided by the other 6 countries below to unemployed workers, data from the viral post is somewhat misleading because it only compares U.S. stimulus checks. with what is basically unemployment benefits offered in foreign countries.

Worldwide stimulant packages:

United Kingdom: 80% of the worker’s salary

Denmark: 75% of the worker’s salary

S Korea: 70% of the worker’s salary

Netherlands: 90% of workers’ salaries

Canada: $ 2k per month

Australia: $ 1 thousand per month

US: A one-time $ 1200 check that may take months to arrive

So, while the US stimulus check of only 1,200 US dollars is only a fraction of the $ 1,433 USD a month that Canada promises to its newly unemployed citizens, the U.S. stimulus package also contains millions to help each country increase unemployment benefits for 16.7 million unemployed workers across the country.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the average US unemployment benefit was $ 378 a week, although the number and duration of actual benefits varied from state to state. For example, while Mississippi, the state with the lowest unemployment benefit, offers citizens an average of $ 213 per week, Massachusetts, the state with the highest, gives an average of $ 555 a week.

The CARES Act adds $ 600 per week to existing state benefits until the end of July, significantly increasing unemployment benefits in each state. But most Americans may wait until they receive this benefit because many states have problems quickly processing the hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims that come every week.

So while the international figures below provide some insight into how other countries are helping to soften the economic blow to newly unemployed workers, it’s not accurate enough to say that American workers only receive less than their international counterparts.

Australia’s stimulus package allows leave employees to receive $ 1,500 AUD ($ 996.65 USD) every two weeks.

The British government issues grants covering 80 percent of the salaries of unemployed workers to a total of £ 2,500 ($ 3,084) per month. This package also reportedly contains a mandatory sick salary for employees who have been told to do their own isolation.

Canada will provide $ 2,000 CAD ($ 1,433 USD) every month for up to four months for those who have lost their jobs due to the epidemic.

Denmark has promised to pay 75 to 90 percent of employee salaries to a monthly total of 26,000 Danish kroners ($ 3,288 USD).

France will pay 70 percent of the employee’s gross salary up to a monthly maximum of € 6,927 ($ 7,575 USD).

Germany will pay 67 percent of net wages up to a maximum of 6,700 euros per month ($ 7,326.78 USD).

Ireland will provide 70 percent of employee salaries to a maximum of € 410 per week ($ 448.36 USD).

Italy has promised up to 80 percent of employee salaries for nine weeks to a maximum of € 1,130 net per month ($ 1,236.05 USD). Self-employed workers will be given a one-time payment of € 600 ($ 656.31 USD).

The Netherlands will give companies up to 90 percent of each worker’s wage.

Spain will pay up to 70 percent of salary with a monthly maximum of € 1,412 per month ($ 1,544.09 USD).

South Korea will pay unemployed people up to KRW 130,000 per day ($ 107.31 USD) to 70% of their daily wage.

