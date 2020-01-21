Here’s how to claim a McDonald’s Big Mac for 99p today

If you need a little help, McDonald’s can be your savior.

Hungry diners can grab a famous Big Mac from fast food today (January 20) for only 99p.

The price of a Big Mac burger varies by location, but it will normally cost around £ 3.49 in London, so you’ll save £ 2.50.

If you have lived a very protected life, a Big Mac is made up of two patties of beef sandwiched between three slices of bread.

But that’s not all, the burger is also garnished with a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles as well as the delicious Big Mac signature sauce.

To claim your Big Mac 99p, you’ll need to download the free McDonald’s app on Android or Apple, then create an account before you can order anything.

Once you’re all set up, you need to buy the hamburger through the app, so you’ll need to find a participating restaurant from the drop-down menu and visit the restaurant to retrieve it.

The Mcdonald application home page can promote the offer or you may have to scroll down the offers section and click on the information.

You can get the burger market between 11 a.m. and 11.59 p.m. this evening (January 20).

Customers must be 16 years of age or older and have only one day to redeem the voucher.

The deal also doesn’t include fries and a drink, so you’ll have to pay more for them.

For all the general conditions of the 99p Big Mac offer, consult the application.

.