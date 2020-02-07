As someone who just opened a new Solo Netflix account, I’m forced to train the algorithm on what I really like. That means Netflix is ​​currently throwing countless auto-play trailers on me when I log in. This appears to be part of a futile search so we look at what project they just spent $ 20 million on.

Auto-play trailers can be helpful to some extent, but sometimes I just want to see Chupacabras Exposed or Timeless Conspiracies: Ventures To The Under-Realm without being distracted by deafening clips from new prestige dramas.

Fortunately, the streaming platform announced today an option that users can turn off automatic clip playback.

The method is pretty simple. According to Netflix, all you have to do is sign in to your account, click the “Manage Profiles” button on the menu, and click the profile you want to change. From there you can deactivate the option “Play preview when surfing on all devices automatically” and reactivate it at any time.

I tried it myself shortly before. It works out.

Netflix also thought it appropriate to provide a similar option for auto-playing episodes in a series. If you’d like to get the credits after each episode of “My Lover is a Gray Alien”, you can deactivate the “Play the next episode of a series on all devices” button in the same way.

This is good news for me when I turn Netflix into a senseless waste conveyor that I can consume in a semi-comatose state. May you find it just as useful, friends.

Image:

Netflix