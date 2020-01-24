Here’s How To Get The National Tickets For Their O2 Brixton Academy Shows

National recently announced details of two unique flagship shows in London.

The group will perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on June 1 and 2.

He will see them perform two different sets each evening for an intimate live experience.

Since their debut in 2001, the group has released eight studio albums, the most recent of which, I Am Easy to Find in 2019.

Fans can expect to hear a long career setlist, which includes the LP Grammy Sleep Well Best.

Their two live dates are currently their only UK shows scheduled for 2020.

Find out below how to get tickets for The National’s two shows in Brixton.

How to get tickets

They will go on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 24 January via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at £ 45.95 plus booking costs.

O2 Brixton Academy seating plan

(Image: Ticketmaster)

This is the seating plan for the National’s show at the O2 Brixton Academy, it will include a general admission standing area (blue), rear standing area (yellow) and unreserved seats (red).

