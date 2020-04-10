Here’s How to Track Your Stimulus Test From the IRS

Americans who qualify for direct payments from coronavirus economic stimulus bills should be able to know when they get their money with a new tool from the Internal Revenue Service which will be launched next week.

Called Get My Payment, this tool is expected to notify users when it’s time to expect their money to be deposited directly into their account or when a paper check is scheduled to be sent.

Get Payments I don’t need to be downloaded from the app store, according to a press release given to Newsweek by the US Treasury and can be accessed from any desktop, tablet or cellphone.

Some basic information will be needed to track payments, including Social Security number, mailing address and date of birth of the user.

Expected to be an additional feature with the Get My Payment tool is a place for individuals who do not apply for annual tax returns, such as people who receive Social Security benefits, to enter their information to facilitate payment.

iStock / Getty

Individuals who do not file tax returns can continue and send their information to the IRS by selecting the Non-filer option: Enter Payment Info Here on the IRS website.

“People who do not have the obligation to return files can use this tool to provide us with basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release on Friday. “The IRS and the Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to provide this new tool to help people.”

“Eligible taxpayers who submit tax returns for 2019 or 2018 will receive payments automatically,” according to information on the IRS website. “Automatic payments will also be given in the near future to people who receive Social Security pensions, survivors, disabilities (SDDI), or survivors’ benefits and benefits from the Railway Pension.”

American adults who are eligible for payment can expect to receive up to $ 1,200 from the government, with an additional $ 500 paid to parents per child.

However, children who are dependent on the age of 16 do not qualify for payment, nor are individuals over the age of 18 who are claimed to be dependent on someone else’s tax.

People must have a Social Security number to receive payment. If only one member of the spouse who filed a joint return has a Social Security number, then no individual is eligible to receive funds, even though there are exceptions to that rule for military families.

Limits for eligibility have also been established based on adjusted gross income (AGI) reported on taxpayer returns. To be eligible, adults who meet a single condition must have an AGI of $ 75,000 or less. Married couples without children need to have AGI of $ 150,000 or less. People who apply as head of household must report an AGI of $ 112,500 or less.