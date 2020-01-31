Here’s how you can get a Brepit 50p coin as 3 million goes into circulation today

More than 3 million new coins of around fifty pence went into circulation today (January 31) to mark Britain’s exit from the EU.

Produced by the Royal Mint, the coins have been dubbed the “ Brexit 50p ” editions and will now begin to appear in bulk, reports The Mirror.

The design includes the date of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union and the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”.

It will be available in the Brilliant Uncirculated, Silver proof and Gold proof editions.

A new 50 pence has been released to commemorate the UK’s departure from the EU

(Image: Ben Birchall / PA Wire)

But the public can get their hands on them at face value since 3 million were put into circulation on January 31.

These will enter banks, post offices and stores nationwide, and an additional $ 7 million will enter circulation later this year.

When Mirror Money asked the post office which branches will store them from Friday, she replied that she was unable to comment.

A spokesperson told The Mirror that the parts will be shipped with normal stock – and that no specific branch will receive “ Brexit 50p bundles ” on Friday.

Friday marks the fourth time that a commemorative coin has been produced to mark the UK’s relations with the European Union.

The Royal Mint produced a coin when the United Kingdom joined the European Economic Community in 1973, created a design for the single market in 1992 and to mark the 25th anniversary of the United Kingdom’s accession to the EU in 1998.

Clare Maclennan of The Royal Mint said: “The Royal Mint has marked important events in British history for over 1,000 years, and has a history of commemorating the UK’s relations with the EU through currency.

The new 50p reads the date the UK left the European Union

(Image: The Royal Mint / PA Wire)

“It seemed appropriate, following the decision of June 23, 2016 for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, that the Royal Mint produce a new 50p coin to commemorate this historic moment.”

However, some of Brexit’s opponents have said they will boycott the coin and refuse to accept it in return.

As master of the Mint, Chancellor Sajid Javid this week received the very first batch of Brexit coins – of which he will present the Prime Minister.

More than 13,000 people have already expressed interest in a commemorative version of the coin available for purchase from the Royal Mint.

Commenting after seeing the play for the first time, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said: “Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this play marks the beginning of this new chapter.”

As part of the launch, the Royal Mint will also open for 24 hours to allow people to mint their own “ Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations ” commemorative coins.

