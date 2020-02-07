Here’s how you can get married at Westminster Abbey

The wedding of Kate and William at Westminster Abbey is one of the most iconic moments in recent history – this stunning dress with the train in the aisle, William looking handsome in his uniform and the magnificent backdrop from the altar.

It is a fairytale princess dream of a wedding venue.

But in reality, ordinary mortals can also use the place of their marriage.

Although this is the traditional place of a royal wedding, dating back to 1100 when Henry I married Princess Mathilde of Scotland, you don’t even have to have a title to organize your special day there.

While two categories allow you to request that your marriage to the Abbey be a member of the royal family or a member of the Order of the Bath (or their child), there is a third category which is not entirely the same difficult to achieve.

You can get married there if you live inside the abbey.

Although this region is home to a small, select group of people, most of whom lead religious lives, it does mean that it is possible if marriage is your lifelong dream.

If you want to get married in the glorious royal and historic atmosphere of the abbey, you can ask to get married at St Margaret’s Church, following in the footsteps of Winston Churchill.

However, only those who have some sort of connection to the church are generally allowed to marry there – so a bit luckier than the abbey, but still thin.

To put things into perspective, only 16 royal weddings have taken place at Westminster Abbey in the past 900 years.

There are currently around 2,400 members of the Order of the Bath, so again, you are not going to get one of them to get married often at the abbey.

Overall, London is full of beautiful historic churches that will make it much easier to organize your wedding ceremony, so it’s best to leave this privilege to the royal family.

.