Here’s Tayla Harris, who outshines her “haters” on TikTok

I am happy to inform you about it Tayla HarrisCarlton, star-forward / jerk and genuinely scary boxer, is now at TikTok and her latest video is getting her to give her “trolls”, “thugs” and “haters” a few MMA level kicks.

We already know Tayla is the owner of the kind of kick that is stopping the nation, but those big side-and-kind roundhouse kicks make me think Tayla Harris, if she wants to do it, is very welcome to me to kick in the face.

She is slowly building her presence on TikTok, leaning on the old video compilation by scary friends (a classic of the genre) and an incredible video of nan rapping Arizona ZervaRoxanne, but the video of hitting helium balloon targets with kicks that look like they could wipe my face off my skull hit me hard.

I mean, look at that, right?

If only ???? pic.twitter.com/f9ACEcMzBF

– Tayla Harris (@ Taylaharriss), February 6, 2020

We’ll likely see more of Tayla and her big kicks in the near future when the AFLW season begins with the opening game between the Carlton Blues and the Richmond Tigers on Friday evening at the excavators’ home stadium in Ikon Park. I’m bloody excited, mate. Footy is back. Footy is back.

So be sure to get ready for more great moments from Tayla Harris and the rest of tomorrow’s league until the AFLW Grand Finale on April 18.

If you need me between now and the first jump in Ikon Park on Friday, I’ll watch Taylas TikTok on a loop and whisper softly: “Please, just round me off into the sun.”

If I had half of Tayla’s leg strength, I would be a very enthusiastic woman and would probably be able to walk and walk 300% better. It totally shook me.

Image:

Getty Images / Michael Wilson / TikTok / @ tayla_harris7

