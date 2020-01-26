Here’s the reaction from Slipknot’s big show in London

Slipknot returned to the O2 arena in London last night to deliver a cross-career set.

The sold-out show ended the group’s UK tour in support of their sixth studio album, “We Are Not Your Kind”, which was released last August.

You can see pictures and footage from the gig along with more fan reactions and the setlist below.

… to see people of all ages and situations in a crowded O2 arena in London who have lost their shit to people like (SIC), Eyeless and Eeyore.

Every metal band owes #Slipknot a huge high five to broaden people’s horizons and make heavy music so popular ❤️

– Alex Baker (@alexbakerman), January 25, 2020

He said: “I love pop music – not necessarily modern pop music, but I was introduced to Britpop. Somehow I realized that after it bloomed and happened, we kept these stores running at the start of our tour. In the UK, these crazy stores were all over Europe … they were in the record stores that existed at the time and they let you go Pick out CDs when we were done.

“When I started to discover Bjork and Portishead, then Radiohead, Blur and Oasis, that kind of pop music.” While Root said he was “baffled” by modern pop, he said he enjoyed Ariana Grande’s “great” music.

He added, “One of the girls in our management company heard Ariana Grande and I didn’t know she heard that. I wondered, what is it? That’s great! It has a certain atmosphere, you know?” what it was and I was amazed. “

Setlist from Slipknot O2 London

Unholy

disaster Piece

Eeyore

Nero Forte

Before I forget

New abortion

psychosocial

Solway Firth

vermilion

Birth of the Cruel

Wait and bleed

eyeless

Everything from life

duality

(Sic)

People = shit

Pop up