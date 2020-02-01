Here’s the right way to cut an avocado for your Super Bowl party without getting hurt

Probably because guacamole is such a perfect snack for game day, it’s no surprise that we have a lot of avocados on Super Bowl Sunday.

But eating more avocados means more injuries from cutting those avocados. According to a study published last year in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, there were an estimated 50,413 “avocado-related knife injuries” between 1998 and 2017.

Don’t be an avocado victim this year.

There are several “right ways” to cut an avocado, but all are based on a few basic ideas:

You need well-matured avocados. That means they have to be black, not green. If you only find green products in the store, let them ripen on the counter for a few days before using them.

You need a large, sharp kitchen knife.

And please, Not Hold the avocado in the palm of your hand when slicing!

Step 1

Place the avocado on a cutting board. Start at the end of the stem and cut the avocado slowly. Stop when you feel the knife reach the pit. Continue the disc up to the stem.

step 2

Make a second cut to get four quarters.

step 3

Hold the avocado carefully with both hands and twist the two sides apart.

Step 4

The halves and quarters should separate smoothly.

Step 5

Pop the pit with your hands – no knife necessary!

Step 6

To remove the rind, start at one corner of one of the quarters and carefully peel off.

What you do with the perfectly cut avocado is entirely up to you. Mash for guacamole, place on toast or sprinkle with spices and eat until smooth. Avocado tastes so much better if you prepare it without injury.

,