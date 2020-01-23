Here’s the seating plan for Twickenham Stadium before the BTS tickets go on sale

BTS has announced details of two flagship shows in London for 2020.

The Map Of The Soul Tour will travel to Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4.

This is in support of their next album “Map Of The Soul: 7” which is due out in February.

Their seventh album in total, it represents the seven members of the group and the seven years they spent together.

They already sold two shows at Wembley Stadium last summer, becoming the first K-pop group to hit the headlines.

The first show was sold out in record time and they added a second one due to the huge demand.

Their two shows at Twickenham Stadium should be just as popular when they go on sale.

If you are thinking of buying tickets, you can find the information on the seating map below.

BTS at Twickenham Stadium

What is the seating plan for Twickenham Stadium?

Twickenham stadium

(Image: Ticketmaster)

This is the standard seating plan for Twickenham Stadium that was used for the Metallica show in 2019.

There should be a similar layout for the two BTS shows with three levels of seats (yellow, green, purple) a general admission standing section (red) and there will likely be a golden circle standing section (blue) or whatever. similar thing like their Wembley Stadium Shows.

How to get BTS tickets?

Ticket details have not yet been released, but it has been confirmed that they will be sold through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

We will update it as soon as we know the time and date of sale.

What are the dates of the BTS tour?

July 3-4 – Twickenham Stadium, London

July 11-12 – Olympiastadion, Berlin

July 17-18 – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

