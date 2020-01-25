Here’s the top Cyber-Security software you need to consider downloading for 2020

Only 66% of businesses around the world can say they are truly prepared for cyber threats, according to a study by eSecurity Planet. The good news is that companies are starting to spend more on IT security in 2019 than in previous years.

But while security seems to be improving, it still costs companies an average of $ 3.92 million in data breach damages.

Don’t wait until it happens to you before taking action. These tools are essential for those who value their privacy, as well as for businesses that do not need the hassle of an accurate data breach soon.

# 1 – Select Anti-Malware

Did you know that there are 350,000 new types of malware (malware) discovered every day, with the total number of known malware reaching almost 1 billion in 2019? These are many threats to a piece of software for prevention, and there are certainly areas where the use of anti-malware will not stop it.

Still, it is a much better choice than trusting that 100% of your employees will exercise due diligence. It only takes one click on a malicious pop-up to have your company data exposed or deleted, so you better play some of the great anti-malware recommendations.

As a critical note, you are certainly offering all your personal cyber training to prevent such situations. This includes anyone with internet access. no exceptions.

# 2 – Select a Password Manager

According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report (DBIR), over 80% of data breaches occur due to weak or reusable passwords. It can seem daunting – requiring employees to remember long, random passwords for who knows how many business accounts, especially with the need to change them sometimes. And yes, writing them on sticky notes is a password leak waiting to happen.

Fortunately, there are many password managers that can do the job for you. Not only can you create strong, completely random passwords, but also store them offline behind a master key – making it much more difficult for hackers to hack into your accounts.

Obviously, your master key could also be damaged, but it’s no different than a hacker who discovered an email code and reset accounts left and right.

At least the master key is in your hands and you don’t have to rely on third party cybersecurity to even the par. (Who remembers the 3 billion Yahoo accounts exposed !?)

# 3 – Select the VPN software

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) allow secure Web browsing and data transfer, especially in environments heavy on mobile devices. Each of these smartphones, tablets, laptops (and refrigerators, obviously) can be used as a vulnerable entry point into your organization.

Even the latest Wi-Fi protocols have serious vulnerabilities that do not make things easier for anyone.

VPNs encrypt (undermine, essentially) any data that is sent or received over the network. All this data moves through an encrypted “tunnel”, ensuring that they reach the right people without intercepting or violating them.

VPNs are also quite flexible and can be installed on most devices today. Some can even be installed on the routers themselves, which means that any device connected to this router will benefit from encrypted connections.

However, be careful about running the “free” VPN software in the hope of reducing costs. The survey found that 38% of free VPNs on the Android platform contained malware. They are also known to capture and sell malicious browsing data. You would be better off without a VPN at this point.

Now, using a VPN can be a huge burden on your shoulders, but it’s not useful if your browser betrays you.

# 4 – Choose a secure browser

Hopefully, your business is not part of the 8% that Microsoft begged to stop using Internet Explorer.

Yes, many businesses still rely on Internet Explorer (IE) today because of their compatibility with legacy hardware and / or software (especially under the ActiveX framework). Bad idea. The number of violations and vulnerabilities associated with using IE today are endless.

But at some point executives should consider restructuring their business if they keep their employees stuck with an extremely unsafe browser.

Sure, the cost of changing the software may hurt in the short run – there’s no way around it. It is even better to act as your organization is smaller in scale, rather than being caught when there is no inevitable need to upgrade.

Instead, try one of these privacy-based browsers. Take Brave, for example, automatically upgrades all connections to HTTPS where possible, that is, encrypted communications on the browser site.

Ideally, one would not only visit HTTP sites, but there is still a long way to go for a fully encrypted Internet.

# 5 – Find an aggressive ad blocking

Finally, install an ad blocking extension for good measurement.

Let’s be honest, no one likes ads. Accepting ads can be a great way to support your favorite news site or content creator, but we would all prefer to find an alternative. In addition, many ads contain malware, some of which can be triggered without being hit.

It’s not just the shady websites we’re talking about. The New York Times, the BBC, AOL, and many others have introduced malware into their ads, infecting users’ devices. It’s safe to say that your business security is more important than the fraction of a minute these services receive from an ad serving.

uBlock Origin is the clear winner in this category. It distinguishes itself by using very few system resources and by not allowing “acceptable ads” in return for advertiser money. In fact, the creator does not even accept donations for his work.

In addition, the extension is open source, which means anyone can look “behind the scenes” to see if there are any potential vulnerabilities in the source code.

Optional: Using a block script like uMatrix in combination with uBlock Origin allows for even more control over what can be displayed on a web page. It certainly blocks the most vulnerable avenues to infiltrate an employee’s device and then the entire network.

On the other hand, the learning curve may be pretty much the same. There is a handy guide to uMatrix here, but uBlock Origin does just that.

At the end of the day, protect yourself with the right security tools for you and your business.