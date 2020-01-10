Here’s ‘throw a coin to your witcher’ for an hour

Loading...

The viral popularity of the in-show song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” from Netflix’s hit “The Witcher” is a kind of internet phenomenon that gathers steam and then explodes into the ubiquity. The song has produced rousing cover versions from metal to banjo to full choirs. But sometimes you want the original. On repeat. For hours. Fortunately, YouTube users are here to provide.

“Throw a coin to your witcher” was originally sung on the show by Bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) and tells of some heroic deeds by Geralt of Rivia for which Jaskier “made a ride”. This song, written by show composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, is said to increase Geralt’s popularity and polish up his legend. It works both on the screen and outside.

Later, the title is played over the show’s credits, and then you slowly lose control of your life and listening habits. The music is catchy, especially the chorus that sticks in your head (I hummed it before I knew about the cover versions or was looking for a recording) – but the real magic at work is that the song is immediate back there is -listenable. I had nothing else all week.

Baby Yoda is also in love with THE SONG. 😭 #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/IMbMkDYDin

– Witcher Stuff (@WitcherStuff) December 24, 2019

One problem: Netflix somehow failed to record an official release of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” or any Witcher soundtrack (suggesting the studio had no idea what The Verge called “the hit of the season” ) Hands, or if they did, they fiddled with the witch ball). This means that it is not available in its original form in Spotify and other streaming services. So resourceful fans made dozens of videos in which Batey sang the song and overlayed pictures from the show and / or texts. (A modification has also been made to include the song in The Witcher video game.)

It’s all very nice, unless, like some of us, you want to repeat “throw a coin to your witcher” until your ears bleed and you want a quick death at the end of a blade. You can create your own YouTube playlist or right-click on a video to “loop” it. Now you can also listen to videos that repeat the title for an hour.

This special one-hour rendition of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” – there are several – has over a million hits if you thought I had exaggerated the demand and terrible impact this song had on us. Isn’t an hour enough? I understand completely. How is ten hours?

“Not seen a ten-hour version of it, so have fun!” Writes the video artist LMG in his description. The 10-hour “throw a coin to your witcher” has almost 50,000 hits and comments on the video reflect our condition. “My God, I hate having to press the repeat button every 10 hours,” writes one user. “My family was fed up with hurling it around the house … pfft, who needs a family anyway?” “If we can get 100 hours of it, it would really help to quench my addiction, I’ll listen to everything,” writes someone who is not me, but it can also be.

Is “throw a coin to your witcher” magic? Parents report that it can be. “This is the only song that soothes my daughter during her ghost hour … I can’t find the irony perfect enough. Thank you for making such a long loop for her.” Due to the high demand, the 10-hour works Version manufacturer LMG on a 100-hour video, but will that also be enough? “I need one that lasts a year,” says one commentator.

Joey Batey could probably have predicted that we would move in that direction. The actor told Men’s Health that the song is “the most annoying thing I’ve ever heard.” It’s so catchy. “His own experience warned him.” Everyone has been listening to it for a week now and humming it. I’ve had that in my head for eight months. “Still, it was kind of a balm for Batey to go back to the studio to do the post-production on the song.” In the end, it did a few miracles for my heart. I had massive withdrawal symptoms when I was in Season 1 completed the show and it was a wonderful experience to revisit it a few months later. ”This song is magical.

Just one question: will we still be like this in eight months?

(Image: Netflix)

