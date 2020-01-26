Here’s what Angelina Jolie has been doing since separating from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie certainly didn’t let her separation from Brad Pitt stand in the way of her success. The Brangelina train may have stopped, but that doesn’t mean it slowed Jolie’s steady rise.

The 44-year-old actress is not easing off. In fact, she’s been quite productive since her divorce! She has worked on numerous film projects, participated in photo shoots and even participated in an admirable charity!

From their humanitarian endeavors to their return to their Hollywood roots through crazy stunts, there is always something worthwhile on the plate of experienced actresses. Jolie has dealt with both work and a lot of “playing time”.

Whenever she’s not in the camera, Jolie switches to supermom mode because she does a variety of fun activities with all of her kids. Being a Hollywood superstar and goodwill ambassador isn’t easy when you’re a single mother of six, but Angie makes it easy!

Of course you have to ask yourself how Jolie copes with all the stress. It’s been almost four years since she broke up bleakly. Since she doesn’t have an official social media account, it’s pretty difficult to keep track of what she’s up to and how she feels. Let’s find out how Jolie has spent her time since the Brangelina train derailed.

15 Be active in their humanitarian efforts

Angelina Jolie continues to show everyone that she takes her role as Special Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees very seriously. The 44-year-old actress recently spoke at the UN Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping about promoting justice, peace, prosperity and unity.

The conviction in Jolie’s voice during her speech showed that the actress not only shows her ahem, legs, but also her heart.

14 winning prizes

The Oscar winner was not stopped by Brad Pitt’s devastating breakup from winning even more awards. In fact, Jolie won another award at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards! The prominent mother won the Hollywood Foreign Film Award for directing the emotional biography, First they killed my father,

13 Talk like a tiger

Whether live action stunts or animated characters, Jolie always delivers adrenaline-fueled, heartbreaking performances. This was the case when she resumed her role as a tigress in Kung Fu Panda 3,

During her Fandango movie clip interview, Jolie expressed how great she had expressed the tough yet stoic tigress by saying, “It’s fun to be a tiger.”

12 Become an Eternal

Jolie will finally make her Marvel film debut when she appears in The Eternal this year. The actress performed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and showed fans how committed she is to her new role: “I will work ten times harder.”

She will surely have a lot on her plate as she will play the ethereal blonde warrior Thena.

11 Become the mistress of evil again

The Hollywood mother repeated her role as Maleficent in the sequel, Vicious: Mistress of Evil, The film’s director, Joachim Ronning, released this picture and thanked everyone, including Jolie, for making the film the third highest worldwide October release ever.

Taking on the role of an evil queen is definitely a profitable decision for Jolie!

Get 10 Wicked New Ink

While most celebrities are showcasing their new hairstyles, Jolie is constantly showing new artwork on her body instead. The award-winning actress recently had a fascinating, lavishly designed back part dyed.

According to Hello!, Jolie’s back tattoo is actually a Buddhist protective spell that the actress dedicated to her adopted Cambodian-American son Maddox.

9 chill out with your co-stars

Since Jolie was officially accepted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has been working particularly hard. Although that doesn’t mean it’s all work and not a game! She was recently spotted in Salma Hayek’s Instagram post chilling alongside her co-stars, including comedian Kumail Nanjiani. One can say with certainty that Jolie is pretty good at her new MCU family.

8 Raise your eyebrows with Chris Hemsworth

When a photo of Jolie appeared on the Internet, showing Chris Hemsworth, a comfortable partner of the great actor, it went viral! The two apparently sat side by side at the Golden Globes. Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, saw the post as well, but instead of getting angry, she only jokingly accepted him.

Well, Jolie just can’t turn her head wherever she goes.

7 Search glam in Elle Magazine

When it comes to posing for the cameras, Jolie knows what it means to be glamorous. That’s exactly what she did when she posed for Elle magazine. The 44-year-old looked chic and graceful in this photo shoot. In the interview, she discussed issues such as gender injustice, empowering women, and the fact that she is a great mother.

6 Record New Western movies

Jolie keeps the ball going by taking on another action film role. This time she’s in the neo-western thriller, Those who wish me dead, The actress was spotted on the set and filmed her action scenes in New Mexico. According to DailyMail, Jolie allegedly did her own stunts and handled them “with ease”. Not bad for a mother of six, right?

5 meetings with the queen

Jolie films action scenes and is involved in humanitarian purposes to elude Mr. Pitt most of the time. The UN goodwill ambassador participated in the documentary, The Queen’s green planet. In the documentary, she teaches her children lessons that she learned from the Queen herself, including the importance of caring for the environment.

4 Become a blonde bomb

Just when fans thought Jolie was tired of making fantasy films, she took part in another. She plays Rose Littleton in the quirky adventure drama, Come away, The film is advertised as prequel too Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan,

Jolie’s friend and co-star David Oyelowo recently posted a picture of her posing with the cast while wearing blonde hair and dark clothes.

3 Treated like a king

Jolie is not the only one who works hard for the family … her children also do their part! In a recent interview, the actress found that her children pamper her on special occasions. “On Mother’s Day, my children make me breakfast and pick flowers for me, they treat me like a lady,” said Jolie.

2 Send Maddox to college

An emotional Jolie was recently spotted by fans as she roamed the halls of Yonsei University in South Korea. Jolie was captured on video by Instagram user xx_efu when the actress sent her 18-year-old son Maddox to school. She didn’t want to “cry”.

The famous mother of six didn’t stay long, but complimented the university and said, “It seems like a great school.”

1 surprising fans with their Instagram debut

Fans know that Jolie is one of those celebrities who never try social media. Although the Oscar winner may not have an official social media account, that didn’t stop her from making a dramatic debut! Who would have thought that Jolie’s first Instagram pose was a photo bomber? Well, of course, with a little help from actress Elle Fanning.

