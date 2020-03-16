Here’s what Inslee has ordered to close to assistance battle the coronavirus

March 16, 2020 12:45 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday purchased all bars, dining places, amusement and recreation amenities to temporarily close to struggle the unfold of COVID-19 in the condition with by considerably the most deaths in the U.S. from the ailment.

Inslee claimed the ban, issued by way of crisis proclamation, would not implement to grocery shops and pharmacies and that dining establishments could go on consider-out and shipping expert services.

The limitations will final right until at the very least March 31 but could be expanded.

“If we are residing a typical lifetime right now, we are not accomplishing our positions as Washingtonians,” Inslee reported. “It’s way too perilous.”

The governor also revised his ban on situations to prohibit gatherings of 50 or far more men and women. Earlier the dimensions limit was far more than 250.

Here is what has been requested to near:

Dining places, taverns, bars: Takeout and pickup is continue to readily available

Foodstuff courts

Coffee residences

Vineyard tasting rooms

Breweries

Hair salons

Nail salons

Tattoo outlets

Motion picture theaters

Bowling alleys

Fitness centers and fitness centers

Museums

Artwork galleries

Youth sports and clubs

