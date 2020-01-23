Here’s what Nina Dobrev and the rest of the cast said about TVD

The Vampire Diaries is simply one of the best TV shows ever to be seen on our TVs! The Vampire Diaries ran from September 10, 2009 to March 10, 2017. They were even taken over by The Originals. Everything about this show was magical and special. It is about the intense life of people, vampires and werewolves. There were even some witches! There was nothing that this supernatural television show lacked.

Every episode was full of romance and action and it was enough to make this show a total hit. The cast of this show includes Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Candice King and Kat Graham. Find out what all these great actors had to say about their time in such an incredible show as The Vampire Diaries. The cast of this show definitely had a lot to say.

20 Nina Dobrev said TVD was a fairy tale

via Pinterest

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nina Dobrev said: “The fairy tale has to end and the next chapter has to start. I knew that this was my time and I’m looking forward to the next step.” She described her time on the show as a fairy tale that says a lot! She loved to play Elena Gilbert.

19 Paul Wesley thinks about the romance of Stefan and Caroline

via Entertainment Weekly

Paul Wesley explained: “Stefan and Elena have been such a couple for so many years and I never thought that Caroline and Stefan would be like this in a million years – I don’t want to say true love because I believe that true love can be in Many forms exist – but I never knew they would be as powerful as a couple, so it was just as surprising for me. “The audience was also shocked that Caroline and Stefan had teamed up, but it was the right direction for them Show.

18 Ian Somerhalder liked the idea of ​​Damon and Bonnie

via SheKnows

Ian Somerhalder said, “Damon and Bonnie are kind of cut out of very similar fabric. Damon and Bonnie are really cool dynamics. They are pretty funny together. I remember shooting this scene where they dance together, and I I remember saying ‘wow, this really works!’ “We enjoyed seeing Damon and Bonnie trying out for two!

17 Kat Graham said she knew TVD would go to work from the start

about Celeb Mafia

In an interview, Kat Graham said: “I always knew that the show would work from the pilot because I had shot about five pilots and none of them had ever gone through. And there was way too much money put into this show pilot. It was this unprecedented support I hadn’t seen from a network. “We love that the show was such a hit!

16 Nina Dobrev felt nostalgic when TVD ended

via Best of Comic Books

Nina Dobrev said: “People were making videos of what they think were the best moments of the past six years. It helped me relive the past six years and look back nostalgically, gratefully and on those moments and this experience as celebrate it ends instead of mourning it after i left. “We are glad that she celebrated the good moments of the show.

15 Paul Wesley said the last script made him emotional

about the pioneer

Paul Wesley said, “It’s just a high point of so many emotions. You mean,” OK, this is the last script I will ever read for this show. “I have a little tear in my eyes and I’m a cold-hearted idiot.” It would make almost any actor or actress emotional to read the last script in a long-running series.

14 Kat Graham appreciates the chance her TVD has given

via Black America Web

In an interview, Kat Graham said, “Overall, I appreciate the possibility of being able to play different levels and different emotions for this character. I’m grateful for the platform I got.” We are so happy that Kat Graham is the actress chosen for the role of Bonnie on TVD.

13 Nina Dobrev said the show was a challenge

via blog spot

Nina Dobrev said: “There were daily challenges, there were annual challenges, there were challenges for the characters. The whole show was challenging in different ways in the six years. The many characters, the hours, the creation of characters, the death. I was crying all the time. It felt like. But because of that it kept me busy, I was never bored, it never felt stale. “

12 Candice King said the show was life changing

about CelebSkart

In an interview, Candice King said, “This job exceeded all my very high expectations. To say that it changes life would be an understatement. From season 1 to season 8, I appreciated the twists and turns of Caroline’s plot. It closed it an adventure to go to work. “We love that Candice loved being on the show!

11 Ian Somerhalder said Damon’s character had a great run

via YouTube

In an interview, Ian Somerhalder said: “Damon had a very fun time for a very long time. Damon had a great run. He had a lot of great lines, he had a lot of great scenes, there was a lot to do and I learned a lot. I’ve learned a lot to play this character and navigate the waters of a major global streak. “

10 Kat Graham said she was like Bonnie

via TV Serial

Kat Graham said, “I am very similar to Bonnie in the relationship she has with her friends. She protects her friend Elena, and the real relationship between Nina [Dobrev] and me is the same. I would do anything for her we’re very close. Bonnie cares and she’s compassionate and she’s very similar to me in this way. ”Bonnie was a very personable character on the show.

9 Nina Dobrev had nothing but love for her colleagues

via Capital FM

After Nina Dobrev left the show and saw that it would go on without her, she said: “I have nothing but love for every single person there. The show has to go on and it goes on and I am looking forward to see how it goes next season. “We’re glad there were no hard feelings when she separated.

8 Candice King said she loved Caroline’s bow

via CelebeVogue

In an interview, Candice King said: “The authors have kept Caroline interesting over the years. I am grateful that she always had a very strong arch. Even at times when this arch supported a different character and when the processing of one other character, I think it helped Caroline grow as an individual. “

Ian Somerhalder felt like playing Damon, which was therapeutic

via WordPress

Ian Somerhalder said, “A lot of the things Damon is going through for me as an individual are super cathartic and not always pretty. They constantly cloud the water. You pull out of all of these things.” Your life is not necessarily good. It’s basically like paying for therapy. “It is incredible that Ian Somerhalder felt that way.

6 Nina Dobrev said it was easy to return to the final

via blog spot

In an interview, Nina Dobrev said: “It was easy to go back to the finals. I played Elena for six years, so I jumped right back in. There is a lot of Elena in me, so it was easy to get involved.” the family goes back and continues where we left off. “When Nina Dobrev showed up for the final, the fans went crazy with happiness!

5 Kat Graham said she loved the hair of Nina Dobrev and Candice King

via Pinterest

Kat Graham said: “I love Nina’s hair because she has this really shiny, beautiful hair, and Candice has a very full, blonde hair … I will tie her for the best hair!” Kat gave a very diplomatic answer without really choosing between her two friends, but frankly, her answer was very correct! Both Nina and Candice have great hair.

4 Candice King liked the stunts in TVD

via Screener TV

In an interview, Candice King said: “As a vampire, I was able to do many stunts and locations, as well as blood, blood and prostheses – things that you wouldn’t normally do in a non-supernatural setting.” She’s absolutely right that most other TV shows don’t have that many cool stunts or prostheses.

3 Ian Somerhalder felt like season 1 and was the highlight for Damon

via ImaBeautyGeek

In an interview, Ian Somerhalder said, “For me, season 1 was just the highlight for Damon. It was the highlight for this character’s ability to shine through history. I loved a lot of these things. These things were really fun.” All the stuff with Damon and Vicki, dancing in the Salvatore house. “Season one was really a great season for Damon.

2 Kat Graham compared her own style to Bonnie’s style

about space

Kat Graham said: “We have a different style. Bonnie has this great style, it’s very hip / earthy and I’m more like a high fashion girl from the city. I like platforms, she likes apartments. She also likes. ” in embroidered shirts – which I love – but Bonnies are more of an earthy version. I like the leggings and the baggy tank top. I’m more like a hipster. “Kat has a great style of her own.

1 Candice King said she was happy with the end of the show

about Wallpaper Cave

In an interview, Candice King said: “I am very happy. I know that the end has shifted over the years, but I was really happy when I read the final. Julie and Kevin did a great job and ended eight seasons. I think the fans of the series will be met and tears in their eyes. “We love how the show ended!

Next

20 things fans don’t know about the private life of Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam

