Here’s what Sierra Gates has to say about the status of her relationship with BK Brasco

Since supporting its cast in its first season on the show, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Sierra Gates has been recognized as one of the hottest stars on screen this season. The show details the ups and downs of his relationship with BK Brasco. Gates also posted a photo with Brasco on the social media to emphasize their relationship status.

Old House | Photo Paras Griffin / Available

Sierra Gates went on to hit ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Gates has been a supporter of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since the sixth grade.

While on the show, most of Gates’s storylines are about his relationship with ex-husband Shooter Gates. In the sixth year, Shooter was associated with Gates’ assistant, Moriah.

He started as a BK Brasco in the seventh season after being released from Shooter. His stories about this season were to Shooter and BK despite the couple having problems. Gates and BK broke up for a moment but came together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hl-NTYZa5ZY [/ embed]

Finding a lot of work in the ninth season, this is the first time the show has been a member of the show and has been featured in comedy shows. Gates is currently on a pre-burner record due to his legal issues and his agreement with his girlfriend, Karlie Redd.

Relations between Sierra Gates and BK Brasco

This week the love affair with Hip Hop is starting, Gates thinks he can lift Brasco and he starts to cry, seeing a lot of anger.

People on the internet believe that because they know the difference between the two. One wrote, “Sierra really calls and threatens to hurt the idea of ​​promoting BK. What’s with that man and his beard?”

One man said, “Sierra was screaming for BK to be promoted by BK, but she was not at the beginning.”

On Instagram this week, Gates said he was relieved and rumors that he would not join Brasco. He posted a picture of his competition with Brasco, titled, “CrazyNLove❤️.” So it is a fact that, at least for now, the relationship remains.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is on Tuesday on VH1.