Here’s what the new Wimbledon YMCA building might look like

After more than 10 years in the pipeline, the latest plans to replace the deteriorated YMCA building at Wimbledon have been revealed.

In July, proposals for a 15-story building with a brand new YMCA were presented to the public.

But many residents thought it was too big for the city center.

The YMCA has now submitted plans to demolish the existing inn and replace it with a new eight-story building, next to a nine-story building.

The plans were developed by Thornsett, who builds “resident-led enabling developments”.

The proposals would see the YMCA – which provides short-term supported housing for over 16 years – go from 111 to 120 rooms, including bathrooms. Currently, men and women have to share dilapidated washing facilities.

Previous 2019 proposals for the YMCA were not appreciated by residents

(Image: Thornsett / YMCA)

And in the nine-story block, there would be 136 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Mitchell Brand, business manager at Thornsett, said, “The building is in dire need of redevelopment.

“It is not ideal for men and women to share washing facilities. He needs a facelift.

“The YMCA has been trying to develop something here for 10 years, Thornsett got involved a short time ago.

“It’s a real horror and it sort of knocks down the buildings that surround it. This will animate this part of The Broadway, so everyone will benefit. “

Brand said nearly 300 people attended the July consultation, and many had concerns about the height of the block – prompting Thornsett to reduce the height of six stories.

He said: “It was a radical change, people appreciated that we listened.

“This is not a small change, we have returned to the drawing board.”

Kate Hoole, who lives on the corner of Trinity Road, said she was happy to see that the updated plans are not as big.

She said: “I am much happier with this, this height and the use of materials are so much more in harmony with other buildings and apartments on the street.”

Kate said she would also like to see more “greening” of the site and as many eco-friendly touches as possible.

The tallest part of the current building from the 1970s is nine stories high.

The current Wimbledon YMCA needs an overhaul

(Image: Thornsett / YMCA)

With the apartments, there would only be four disabled parking spaces and an agreement that no homeowner would be eligible for a street parking permit.

The development would also include two commercial spaces on the ground floor, a central courtyard for residents and a small public space at the front.

.