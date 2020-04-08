Here’s what the United States needs to return to “normal”

When will life return to “normal”? This is something that parents with children who are stuck at home, non-workers, and Americans across the country want to know. What does living in the post-coronavirus world mean?

While President Trump is in a hurry to revive the country immediately, experts need some important preparations to return the country to its state before it was essentially closed in March. Still, life may not be exactly the same. Many may change their behavior and reconsider going to a large gathering that was previously common.

“ Returning to normal ” means acting like there was no problem with the coronavirus, but it does not happen until the population is fully protected, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the people I think. Infection Research Institute, White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing on Monday. “But when we say” return to normal, “it means something very different from what we are currently experiencing. At present we are in very serious mitigation. When we return to normal, we gradually return until we can function as a society. ”

The Conservatively Lean American Business Association’s Roadmap report, authored by Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA official and expert at the Johns Hopkins University, another former FDA official and expert, describes three phases. Identified.

Phase 1: “Slow down” —This is where the United States is now.

Phase 2: Economic resumption by state. And

Phase 3: Establish tolerance for physical separation.

The report concludes that only in its third phase returns to the state closest to normal. Gottlieb played the role of external federal adviser during the Coronavirus crisis, briefing and rounds on television.

The United States can transition to a state-by-state economic resumption only if there is a “sustained decline in cases for at least 14 days”. Hospitals have the ability to treat all patients without being overwhelmed. You can test everyone who is showing symptoms. The state can also actively monitor confirmed cases and contacts. At this point, most states still seem to take weeks to be able to do this, and the country is still testing.

In Phase II, according to the AEI report, most schools, universities and businesses will be able to open their doors again and revive the worried economy. However, some social isolation measures need to be continued, and in “touch-rich” environments such as schools, more guidance is needed on how to act from the disease management centre. Wearing a mask is important for at least a while. Tests should be widely available in physician clinics and, if the physical distance is small, reports would require more rigorous monitoring measures to identify cases and quickly track contact. States.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is working with his fellow Tristate governor on plans for an economic restart, said local cooperation and testing will be important.

“It depends on how good we are in the test. We’re not going to end the infection and end the virus before resuming life. I don’t think you have that luxury,” says Cuomo. States. Daily press conference earlier this week. “How do you recover the economy and how to get back to work as soon as possible. It moves on to testing. Who had the virus, who solved it, who solved it. It hasn’t been there yet, it’s going to be a test, and it’s a whole new area we’re developing right now? “

Antibody testing, or serology, is also important, said Dr. Deborah Burkes of the Coronavirus Special Investigation Committee. At this point, it is not possible to know how deeply the virus has penetrated the public, as US testing has been delayed and a considerable unknown portion of the case is asymptomatic. Antibody tests can help identify people who have recovered and recovered from the virus in the United States. Birx says such an initial test could be made available “during the month”.

Dr. Brett-Girroir, also a Task Force Navy advisor, said that if the National Institutes of Health [FDA] could confirm that it worked as expected, “Millions of markets by May.” Can be done quickly and “just stabbing a finger on the spot will screen tens to tens of millions.”

Giroire said that a wide range of tests of this kind could enable surveillance screening to help experts understand whether 1%, 5%, or 30% of Americans are infected.

During a recent Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House, Birx said that testing for antibodies was “to know that you are already infected, have antibodies, and are safe from reinfection in 99.9% of the time.” Brings the peace of mind that comes from. ”

According to the AEI’s report, this third phase, removal of physical distance limits, can only be initiated if extensive surveillance, treatment, and ideally vaccines are in place.

Forch agrees that the country will not revert to the closest normal version until vaccines are generally widely available. While private companies are competing for the first time to provide proven and effective vaccines, experts say that there is probably still at least one year before such vaccines are made publicly available.

“If you want to get to the Precorona virus, it may never happen in the sense that the threat is there,” Forch said on Monday. “But I believe in the online treatment and the fact that I’m convinced that I can get a good vaccine in the long run. That means it will return to normal If we do, we will return to normal. “

But Americans need to be ready to change their lives for the near future, Gottlieb said in a “face of nation” on Sunday.

Gottlieb told Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, “I think things will be permanently changed and completely defeated until the vaccine is available.” “There is no lack of V-restoration and the inability of physicians who can reduce the risk to obtain highly effective medicines. It is used as a measure. Infecting this virus, getting it, or treating someone who is infected increases the risk of having bad consequences. “

“We can get such medicines by summer and certainly by autumn,” he continued. “I don’t see any intentional, industrial approach, any practical approach to trying to get such a cure, and there are currently promising ones that can go faster. Yes, but it is not, this will be an 80% economy. Sometimes it will not come back. People are not going to meet at the conference. “

