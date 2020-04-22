Here’s What to Come to Netflix in May 2020

Already watching your favorite show on Netflix? Do not be scared! New movies and TV shows will appear.

That’s right! On Wednesday, the streaming giant tweeted “a peek” at several movies and television series coming to its platform in May. Whether viewers are interested in a movie or a moving drama, they’ll be able to find it on Netflix.

For example, they can start this month by watching the classic film Back to the Future and the much anticipated new Hollywood mini-series on May 1st. Ryan Murphy and Ian BrennanHis creations feature star-studded cast. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope and Holland Taylor only a few celebrities appeared in the show.

If customers want to watch a little comedy, they can watch it Jerry SeinfeldSpecial 23 Hours to Kill or Issa Rae and Kumail NanjianiRom-com The Lovebirds – each coming out May 5th and May 22nd.

They can also follow some of the projects they missed during the awards season. For example, Unbroken Gems will be available on Netflix starting May 25th. Adam Sandler received a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for her role in the film and many were disappointed to see her be dropped from the 2020 Oscar nomination. Or, fans can stream Dead to Me: Season 2. Christina Applegate received an Emmy nomination for his role in the series in 2019.

To see what else is coming to Netflix next month, check out the list below.

Series

May 1st

Hollywood

May 6th

Workin ‘Moms: Season 4

May 8th

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Edge restaurant: Season 2

May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3

May 15th

Magic for Humans: Season 3

White line

May 18

Big Flower Fight

May 19th

Magnolia Sweet

May 22

History 101

Sunset Sets: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Control Z

May 29th

Space Force

Movies

May 1st

Half of it

All day and night

May 12th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. Pastor (Interactive Special)



May 13th

Missy is wrong

May 22

Birds of Love

May 27th

I’m Not Here anymore

Documents

May 11th

Happy Traveling: A Journey in Psychosocial

Trial by Media

May 20

Ben Platt Live From the Radio City Music Hall

May 29th

Someone Feeds Phil: Season 3

Anime

May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 28th

Dorohedoro

Children and Families

May 1st

Go away! Go away! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

May 8th

Chico Bon Bon: Rope Monkey

The Hollow: Season 2

May 12th

That’s right: Great story

May 15th

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

Comedy

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Like Everything

May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

And many more

May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the future

Return to Part II of the Future

Cracked Up, The Story of Darrell Hammond

Jarhead

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Recalculation: Season 1

The Case of Benjamin Button

The Patriots

The Underground

The Underground: Evolution

Bottom World: The Rise of the Lycans

City Cowboys

May 9th

Charming: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

May 16th

Public Enemy

May 19th

Trumbo

May 20

Lightning: Season 6

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25th

Unbroken Gems

May 27th

Attorney Lincoln

Next

Supergirl: Season 5

Blood & Water