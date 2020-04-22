Here’s What to Come to Netflix in May 2020

Already watching your favorite show on Netflix? Do not be scared! New movies and TV shows will appear.
That’s right! On Wednesday, the streaming giant tweeted “a peek” at several movies and television series coming to its platform in May. Whether viewers are interested in a movie or a moving drama, they’ll be able to find it on Netflix.
For example, they can start this month by watching the classic film Back to the Future and the much anticipated new Hollywood mini-series on May 1st. Ryan Murphy and Ian BrennanHis creations feature star-studded cast. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope and Holland Taylor only a few celebrities appeared in the show.
If customers want to watch a little comedy, they can watch it Jerry SeinfeldSpecial 23 Hours to Kill or Issa Rae and Kumail NanjianiRom-com The Lovebirds – each coming out May 5th and May 22nd.
They can also follow some of the projects they missed during the awards season. For example, Unbroken Gems will be available on Netflix starting May 25th. Adam Sandler received a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for her role in the film and many were disappointed to see her be dropped from the 2020 Oscar nomination. Or, fans can stream Dead to Me: Season 2. Christina Applegate received an Emmy nomination for his role in the series in 2019.
To see what else is coming to Netflix next month, check out the list below.
Series
May 1st
Hollywood
May 6th
Workin ‘Moms: Season 4
May 8th
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Edge restaurant: Season 2
May 11th
Bordertown: Season 3
May 15th
Magic for Humans: Season 3
White line
May 18
Big Flower Fight
May 19th
Magnolia Sweet
May 22
History 101
Sunset Sets: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Control Z
May 29th
Space Force
Movies
May 1st
Half of it
All day and night
May 12th
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. Pastor (Interactive Special)
May 13th
Missy is wrong
May 22
Birds of Love
May 27th
I’m Not Here anymore
Documents
May 11th
Happy Traveling: A Journey in Psychosocial
Trial by Media
May 20
Ben Platt Live From the Radio City Music Hall
May 29th
Someone Feeds Phil: Season 3
Anime
May 7th
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 28th
Dorohedoro
Children and Families
May 1st
Go away! Go away! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
May 8th
Chico Bon Bon: Rope Monkey
The Hollow: Season 2
May 12th
That’s right: Great story
May 15th
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
Comedy
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
May 19th
Patton Oswalt: I Like Everything
May 26th
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
And many more
May 1st
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the future
Return to Part II of the Future
Cracked Up, The Story of Darrell Hammond
Jarhead
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Recalculation: Season 1
The Case of Benjamin Button
The Patriots
The Underground
The Underground: Evolution
Bottom World: The Rise of the Lycans
City Cowboys
May 9th
Charming: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 14th
Riverdale: Season 4
May 16th
Public Enemy
May 19th
Trumbo
May 20
Lightning: Season 6
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25th
Unbroken Gems
May 27th
Attorney Lincoln
Next
Supergirl: Season 5
Blood & Water