Here’s what to expect from RuPaul’s DragCon UK at London’s Olympia

RuPaul’s DragCon UK officially travels to London this month.

The drag-and-drop convention will arrive at Olympia this weekend with RuPaul himself opening the event.

It will debut on January 18 and 19 and will see stars from the British and American series appearing throughout the weekend.

Fans will have the chance to meet their favorite queens, shop at stalls, watch billboards and live performances and much more.

Confirmed guests include Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change, Trinity the Tuck, The Vivienne, Divina De Campo and Miss Vanjie, to name a few.

The convention has already taken place in Los Angeles and New York, which should give British fans a sense of what to expect when it comes to London this weekend.

Find out below what to expect when DragCon takes place at Olympia.

Exclusive ru-veals

At the end of 2019, it was confirmed that All Stars 5, season 12 and a famous version of Drag Race would arrive this year. But since the end of the British version in December, fans have been in a dryness of Drag Race because no start date is confirmed for the new editions of the series.

This could mean that new announcements could be made to DragCon UK. This is the very first DragCon on this side of the pond, so fans will be aware of everything T going on on social media, so this would be a great time for RuPaul to reveal one of the news. series.

We could see new faces unveiled for season 12 or maybe familiar faces announced for All Stars 5 already confirmed, so watch this space and watch the Ru-veals throughout the weekend.

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will appear at the convention

(Image: Ian West / PA Wire)

Disgusting looks

Fans can expect to see incredible looks served at Olympia throughout the weekend, as past Instagram posts from DragCon and Los Angeles and New York show that the queens of the Drag Race are not holding back .

In addition, their individual cabins will be decorated in what looks like extravagance with no cost saved. Here’s a rundown of some of the Queen’s looks from the past DragCons, giving you an idea of ​​what to expect:

Previous queens who have visited the UK for DragWorld include Miss Fame, Violet Chachki, Latrice Royale, Trixie Mattel and Shea Coulee, all of whom have brought their signature look to Olympia, so you can expect even more at all first DragCon UK.

But it’s not just the Drag Race Queens that will do it at DragCon, as local fans and drag queens will do it, whether their outfits are inspired by competitors or have their own trail style, there is has a lot of amazing outfits to go through on weekends.

Surprise appearances

At DragCon New York in September, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance when she promised to fight for LGBTQ + rights.

At DragWorld, Alaska adorned the scene for an impromptu performance of “ Read U Wrote U ” alongside Jiggly Caliante who saw fans rush to catch him.

We already know that The Frock Destroyers will perform on Sunday – at 1:45 p.m. on the main stage – which will be a highlight of the weekend, but it is likely that other great moments will occur at Olympia.

Some surprise guests who could possibly show up include British judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton, Drag Race fan Cheryl could make an appearance as co-judge of The Greatest Dancer and his friend Todrick will be there and a number of faces familiar with reality TV and social media the media are likely to appear over the weekend.

Death shows

On the main stage, there will be a live performance every 15 minutes of one of the artists with local queens, including Donna Trump and Virgin Xtravaganza, as well as Drag Syndrome collectives alongside Drag Race girls performing at the over the weekend.

In addition, there are also a number of panels taking place throughout the weekend, including RuPaul in conversation with Bananarama, live versions of the Sibling Rivalry podcast with Monet X Change and Bob The Drag Queen and Morning. T&T with Baga Chipz and The Vivienne to name a few.

For a full list of the panels, which is on them and when they take place, you can head to our article here.

