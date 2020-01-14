I bet a billion dollars that you will be thrilled by this news: The spicy Billions series will broadcast its fifth season exclusively on Stan in a few months.

The highly anticipated new season will be won by Emmy and Golden Globe Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Golden Globe nominated Corey Stoll In addition to the series, the (House of Cards) guest star is the co-leader of the Oscar® nominee and the Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Damian Lewis.

A big, big scandal follows when it comes to big, big sums, and in this show we are led on a wonderfully dirty path by Charles “Chuck” Rhoades Jr. (Giamatti), a US attorney, and Robert ” Bobby ”is led. Axelrod (Lewis), a hedge fund billionaire manager named Ax Capital, two of the richest men in New York who are in an intense struggle for power.

But after a short ceasefire last season (which you should definitely check with Stan if you haven’t already), the vicious rivalry is back and it gets worse as new enemies come out of the woodwork.

The fifth billion season will not premier on Stan until May 3, 2020, the same day as the United States.

In the meantime, keep up to date with the first four seasons.

