Here’s why every athlete should choose to “runDisney”

Marathons are all the rage in 2020 and one you should check out is runDisney, the Disney Sports Enterprises racing section, which gives runners a “runcation” that fits into their vacation.

Whether you are an elite runner or just starting to get that “bug” running, there are options to be made as to how to get your feet wet.

Sure, you could start small and join a small group of enthusiasts running in your area – occasionally facing a 5K or 10K. Or, you can go “all in” from the get-go and train for a respected but exhausting marathon such as the New York Marathon or the Chicago Marathon.

You could do any of these. But here are just some of the reasons why you should choose “runDisney”.

Walt Disney World hosts 4 different marathon weekends throughout the year

Your selections include the most popular Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (January, Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (February), Rival Run Star Wars Weekend (April) – and Half Won & Marine Weekend (November).

Lifting Ante

Each event consists of a 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, however the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is the only weekend that offers a full marathon.

In addition, each thematic marathon weekend poses some challenging challenges to push runners to the limit, even more than just running a race would do.

For the race weekend in January, for example, in addition to standard racing, you can choose to sign up for the Goofy Challenge or the Dopey Challenge – very convenient.

For “Goofy”, you need to complete both the half marathon and the full marathon. The “Dopey?”

You will complete ALL FOUR Races in four days. (Yes, there are some people who choose to do it themselves.)

Even Kiddos can get in on the action

Small runners can join in the fun by running special “dashes” for kids only – complete with a finisher medal of their own.

See parks like you’ve never seen them before

When you run a RunDisney race, you can go through at least one of the parks (or the full marathon, all of that!)

And you can do it before the parks open, so you’ll be able to see Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and in some cases water parks in a whole new light – empty!

You can come up with new characters

Along the marathon routes, you will be able to pause and take favorite pictures.

Some characters waiting to greet you, in fact, are not the typical characters you will see wandering in the parks. It’s really a unique opportunity for a Disney geek.

Let the Disney Freak Flag fly

With Disney Weekends, you can show off Disney’s imagination in a whole new way, dressing up in Disney-themed costumes while you run!

The sky is the limit, really – there are only a few sensible guidelines. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Running with wings is not easy.

Logistics pre-games are pretty seamless

Unlike many marathons that require an exhausting several hours in the “starting village” and extremely frustrating transportation arrangements – RunDisney offers handy options, especially if you choose to stay at a Disney resort property.

You can take a free shuttle directly to the starting village and you should never wait more than about 2 hours before crossing the starting line.

In addition, you can buy Perk “Runner’s Square” – a heated tent with a continental breakfast and plenty of room to stretch.

The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend has produced some “lifers”

The Walt Disney Marathon is a way of life for some people. There are people who have been involved in one or the other race since the inaugural year of the marathon in 1994. The beloved Marathon Weekend celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2013.

The Goofy Challenge, in particular, reached 15 this year – and a handful of runners headed for the 15th year of the “perfect Goofys”, meaning they completed the Goofy Challenge for 15 years in a row.

Suffice it to say, regardless of your level of experience – elite runners, fitness enthusiasts and Disney fanatics have chosen runDisney as their preferred way to hit the pavement … and can you blame them?