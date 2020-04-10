Here’s why fans think Chris Evans’ Captain America had to die instead of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron!

Avengers: Endgame is a movie that will always be a topic of discussion. Lots of things happened in those hours and even a year later, Marvel fans have their own version and theory for each major turn. Undegame will always be an important movie as fans will play two of the best actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, respectively, Iron Man (Tony Stark) and Captain America (Steve Rogers).

In this २०१ worldwide blockbuster, we saw Robert Donne Jr.’s Iron Man kill Thanos and sacrifice his life to save humanity. On the other hand, Chris Evans’ Captain America finally gives up its superpowers and chooses a normal life. Looks like today, fans aren’t happy with the way Marvel has ended their respective stories.

Avengers: The End Game: Here’s why fans should kill Chris Evans’ Captain America instead of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man!

Recently, fans took to Twitter and were of the opinion that Iron Man should be Captain America, not the man who died to save his life. One person tweeted, “Steve Rogers and Tony Stark’s endings have to be switched on. I said yes. Steve Rogers was the embodiment of self-sacrifice and Tony was totally worth watching his daughter grow up.”

Another person responded to the tweet, “As Steve Stan I think I speak for all Steve Stan when we say that we should kill him again after pegging Peggy back and eliminating his entire arc, so I agree.”

One Twitter user disagreed and said, “Politics disagree. Tony and Steve’s magazine headed for it throughout the MCU. Tony didn’t waste his life, and I died to create a better world for his daughter (just the opposite of what Thanos did), and the cap last. After giving it so long, it took a while for myself. “

One Twitter user had an interesting idea to kill Thanos. The man wrote, “No, no. All of them should join hands as guardians of the galaxy to share the power of the Stone and that everyone can live happily ever after.”

Another person said again that Steve had to die, “Steve’s arc is a man of his time and he had to learn how to live with it – they threw the flag out with an end, I’m crazy and I don’t even Steve Steve.”

Check out all the tweets below:

The endings of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark should switch. I mean I said no. Steve Rogers was the embodiment of self-sacrifice and Tony was totally observant of his daughter’s picture. pic.twitter.com/UbP74sc8k4

– Rachel (@CapSwinters) April, 1

As for Steve Stan I think I speak for all Steve Stan when we say we will see him dead again rather than go to Peggy and erase her entire arc, so I agree

– sabersers (@SabinaSinitsyna) April, 1

१. They choose a cold end for Tony and put Steve to prove each other wrong

२. How is Steve messing up life? Tony died so that all Eli would be happy

– Steven (@ stevenlak3) April, 9

Politically disagree. Tony and Steve’s magazine headed for it throughout the MCU. Tony didn’t waste his life, and died to create a better world for his daughter (just the opposite of what Thanos did), and Cap finally took something for himself after being given so long.

– Bryson T (@ Bry2Turner) April, 9

Steve’s entire arc was centered on losing Bucky, finding him, rescuing him, defeating him again, and getting Bucky back. In the same movie he returned to her, Steve abandoned Peggy … his ‘brother’, whom he had only known for two years and had already moved.

– rodri। | LoverFest Portugal @ (@deleket_rear) April, 1

Steve Arc was a guy for a time and he had to learn how to live with it – they threw it out the window with an end, I’m mad and I don’t even swear.

) – August @ (@starkmysavior) April, 1

I agree !!! But Tony’s self-made BC was selfish and it stopped his character arc from doing the most selfless thing.

– 19 (@thefandomfilms) April, 9

Tony Stark literally sacrifices himself for a big sacrifice in Iron Man 1, 3, Avengers, Ultron, Infinity War and Endgame. His whole deal is self-sacrifice.

– Dave (@ Save_the_Daves) April 1, 2015

Tony should watch the sun rise in a grateful universe

– Boy Chico 19 (@price_man___) April 9

Post Thats. Although it would hurt to see Steve’s death, it would have been like Steve Rogers that we know … Russo can swallow

– Stella │check Pin 1 (@stevenrcgcrs) April, 9

) Fans always have their own principles as all the actors and fans of every Marvel superhero follow. We wonder what the MCU has to say about this new debate.

) Who do you think should sacrifice their lives in Avengers: Endgame? Captain America or Iron Man? Let us know in the comments below.

