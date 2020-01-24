Here’s why I will never celebrate Australia again

I remember the first ‘Australia Day’ party I attended. I had just moved to Adelaide to chase a girl. We texted, hung out, and finally started dating. One day one of her friends had a pool party. It was a great opportunity to get to know them all, and I did. We laughed, we drank, we heard Triple J’s hottest 100.

It was a lot of fun. I remember getting so drunk that I almost passed out on the footpath in front of the neighbors. She offered to call an ambulance, but I was fine. I couldn’t walk. But I was fine. The only person I remember was me.

I was a bankrupt 19 year old who studied and worked at Coles a few days a week. The only straps I could afford were the Australian flag, made in China, and cost $ 3 from my work place. They lasted less than a week.

This happened for the next couple of years. I have never celebrated “Australia Day” before moving to Adelaide. I don’t even remember ever knowing what it was. To be honest, I never have. I was angry and had a good time. Damn, I drank most of my days off, it was really no different.

My partner at the time and I disbanded and the tradition continued for a while. I had made new friends and they did exactly the same thing. Become angry. Swim. Play cricket. Whatever you do when you are young, old enough to buy beer and not at work. It was literally what we did most of the time, there was only one label attached that day.

I grew up ignorant. Uneducated. I didn’t even know what racism really was.

The father of my First Nation (Wongatha) left when I was a child. The school did not teach the real story of colonization. So, like many before me, it was only as an adult that I found out how this country has become.

It also helped me get in touch with my father again. I have never denied who I am in my life, but this contact has only reinforced my need to be who I am. I went and lived in the country with him for a while, but life still led me to Adelaide.

He died of suicide less than a decade after coming back in regular contact with him.

His death took me to a dark place. I started to wonder why so many of my father’s family members had died this way. I came across Facebook pages that talked about genocide, custody deaths, slavery, and more. I have known our family history for a long time, but I read a book about my great-grandparents and it really messed me up.

I realized that I shouldn’t be alive. Literally.

A. O. Neville aimed at my family. If it weren’t for my great-grandparents’ sheer determination to be together, I wouldn’t be writing this here. The more I read, the more I learned, the more I grew as a person. But I also realized that almost every Aboriginal family had such a story.

If that wasn’t enough, I also started to see how the mentally ill and homeless are treated in this country. How immigrants and refugees are treated. I couldn’t handle it. Under no circumstances could I celebrate “Australia Day” anymore.

Then one day I saw that there was a survival day event just a few kilometers from where I lived and they needed volunteers. So I raised my hand. The day came and I got in my car and drove down the boulevard. I was only at the second traffic light when a blue limousine with P-signs stopped next to me.

“BOONG” was shouted out of the car into my window when the car screeched through a red light.

Most people see me as someone of Mediterranean descent, so they probably saw my bumper sticker. It was “Aboriginal born and proud”.

That was 6 years ago. I have not celebrated January 26th since then and will support any call to action that I see.

# change the date. #changethenation. #abolishaustraliaday.

Travis Akbar is a Wongatha man who lives in Peramangk, Adelaide. He is a film critic and freelance writer. Follow Travis @TravAkbar.

