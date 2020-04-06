Here’s why Nell is leaving NCIS: Los Angeles

Nell Jones actor Renée Felice Smith has not confirmed whether she is leaving NCIS: Los Angeles. However, Smith may have shared an indication via an Instagram post after the episode aired, highlighting a shoot with her friend on screen, Eric Beale (Barrett Foa), “Tonight a delicious Nell is coming to your small screen.”

Wistful, per Dictionary.com, is an adjective characterized by melancholy, longing, longing. Interestingly, Smith, who has been in the series since Season 2, will use this word to include the past and feelings of sadness. Hmm.

Another indication includes a discussion between Hetty (Linda Hunt) and Grisha “G.” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) on the subject of succession, which took place in the episode “Kill Beale: Vol.1” in November 2019. When Hetty suggested that Callen be able to call the shots in the Office of Special Projects (OSP) responded (via the country of residence), “I thought it was beautifying Nell for that.” Hetty then said, “I did too.”

If Nell is no longer the top candidate to replace Hetty, it looks like her future at OSP is coming to an end. Of course, this is increasingly speculation, and fans will have to wait and see how it turns out. In the meantime, you can check out all the NCIS secrets that no one will ever tell you.