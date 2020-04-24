Here’s why the contagious actor, Matt Damon, is separated with family in a small Irish town

Here’s why the contagious actor, Matt Damon, is separated from his family in a small Irish town

Actor Matt Damon is spending his lockdown period in a small Irish town in the midst of the COVID-1P epidemic. It is being reported that he got stuck in the city while he was working on “The Last Dual”, and he is making maximum use of it.

Damon and his wife, Louisiana, and their three children are currently living separately in a house in Dalke, Ireland with a population of Ireland.

According to The New York Times, Damon was spending time in the production of his upcoming play “The Last Dual” in a nearby Irish village.

Period Drama also featured Ben Affleck, who co-wrote the script with Damon and Nicole Holofessner. The film is directed by Ridley Scott. Production of the film has been suspended due to the epidemic.

However, the “Contemporary” star and her family decided to move to Delki’s residence instead of returning to their million-dollar home in New York.

According to reports, locals are dramatically taking the actor as Matt O’Domon, and he is living a remarkably low-key life in the city. It is unclear when Damon and his family plan to return to the US.

