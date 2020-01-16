Here’s why Twitter never has an edit button

While the idea of ​​editing tweets existed as long as the social media platform (which started in 2006), the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, hesitated to offer this feature.

In a recent video with questions and answers about Wired (via The Verge), Dorsey was asked for an edit button. “The answer is no,” he says. “The reason why there is no button to edit … We started as an SMS service, as an SMS service. And as you know, you can’t really take back a sent text. We want to keep this mood. “

Connected: Twitter stops accepting political ads

This is a dubious reason: the technology changes and adapts over time. But Dorsey makes a few better points, noting that editing retweets would be unnecessary – a user would essentially “resend” a different message than the one he wanted to share.

According to Dorsey, the company also considered a time window of 30 seconds or a minute to allow spelling corrections and broken links to be fixed. However, this would also lead to a delay in sending a tweet … which negates the instantaneous feeling of Twitter, one of its Twitter users, key features.

So long a question and answer: “We will probably never do it,” concludes Dorsey.

The full questions and answers can be found below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=de8wRd2TQQU (/ embed)

