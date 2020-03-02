[here’s-your-no-cost-tix-for-ben-affleck’s-the-way-again-film]

As observed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom
Hollywood heavyweight Ben Affleck has a highly effective and psychological new film on deck. In celebration of The Way Back again arriving in theaters Friday, SOHH visitors have the prospect to see the new drama for absolutely free in pick out metropolitan areas.
Locate your most well-liked area below and redeem your tix just before they’re long gone. Ben Affleck’s The Way Again screenings get area Wednesday, March 4th at seven: 30 PM.
ATLANTA – Below
AMC PHIPPS PLAZA 14
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
CHICAGO – In this article
AMC CICERO SHOWPLACE
4779 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL 60804
DALLAS – Here
CINEMARK 17 IMAX
11819 Webb Chapel, Dallas, TX 75234
DC – Below
REGAL GALLERY Spot STADIUM
701 seventh St NW, Washington, DC 20001
HOUSTON – Listed here
EDWARDS MARQ*E STADIUM
7620 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
LA – HERE
AMC BURBANK 16
125 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
NYC – Below
AMC EMPIRE 25
234 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036