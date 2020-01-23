Herman Ene-Purcell returns and fights James Singh on March 14

RINGSIDE 23/01/2020

HERMAN ENE-PURCELL WILL EXTEND HIS GROWING BELT COLLECTION when he competes against James ‘The Beast’ Singh on March 14th on the very special TGW & Smithy Bring the Big Fight 25 card at Rumors International.

Ene-Purcell, the current heavyweight champion from Queensland and Australia, meets James Singh from Fiji, the current title holder of the World Boxing Foundation in Australia.

Ene-Purcell has identified itself as one of Australia’s emerging heavyweight stars, while Singh has quickly become the number one heavyweight in Fiji.

The Herminator has gone through an unbeaten 2019 calendar year in which he fought three fights for three wins, including a unanimous victory over Will Nasio for the Australian heavyweight crown.

“2019 has been great for my career, but in the past I’ve focused on what’s ahead,” said Ene-Purcell.

“James Singh has a good name, he’s a beast, he won every fight he won by knocking out. So I have no illusions that I have to do my best in this case.”

“The chance to fight for a world youth title is a great opportunity for me and I am very grateful.

“I look forward to fighting in front of the Toowoomba audience again on this special evening in honor of Brayd.

“Brayd was a former World Youth Champion. Winning a World Youth title on this card would be very special.”

In the last two fights in particular, James Singh has underlined his class and potential.

A breathtaking TKO victory over previously undefeated Petero Qica, followed by a seventh round against Jonasa Kavica for the WBF title in Australia, has put him on a collision course that opens up greater opportunities.

Herman Ene-Purcell offers this greater opportunity for the WBF World Youth Title.

“I told everyone before the Qica fight I would take it out,” said James Singh.

“I said people will remember my name for a long time. Next I wanted a title that I got with the WBF Australasian title. Now I have a bigger chance in Australia on March 14th.

“I’m not afraid of a man, I’m just afraid of God, I’m going to take down Herman Ene-Purcell.

“Tell Herman to have his pajamas ready, it’s bedtime.”

Ene-Purcell was unaffected by Singh’s choice of words.

“Good luck to him, that’s what he believes will happen, I think otherwise,” said Ene-Purcell

“Be careful with your wishes.

“On March 14, we’ll find out if his fists can cash the checks his mouth is writing.”

It is a delicious match and deserves the WBF world youth title.

“The WBF is about creating opportunities for boxers around the world, and it’s just fantastic when a current WBF Australian champion wins another regional champion for our world youth heavyweight title,” said WBF President Mick Croucher ,

“I would like to thank TGW & Smithy’s promotions for presenting this championship competition for these two young men.”

Tickets are available from the Smithy TGW gym or by calling 0438 891 838 RINGSIDE A $ 95 RINGSIDE B $ 75 GENERAL $ 55